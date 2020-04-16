Page County Veteran’s Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen offered to take unpaid time off from work this week as the county plans how to financially respond to the COVID-19 threat. There are three virus cases in the county as of April 4.
During a conference call Tuesday, April 7 with all department heads, supervisor Jon Herzberg suggested a furlough from each department to preserve the county’s finances. A furlough is when an employee takes a determined amount of time off work without pay but is still employed.
No decisions were made. Supervisor Alan Armstrong was not part of the meeting.
“If each department offered one deputy if they didn’t have enough to do, maybe they could take some time off and draw unemployment,” Herzberg said.
The federal government’s stimulus plan approved last month to restore funds lost because of the virus’ effect on the nation’s economy includes $600 on top of eligible employees’ unemployment. Furloughs do not impact an employee’s benefits.
“As long as the options maintain benefits which are a huge issue for a lot of employees. It would be a cost savings to the county,” Herzberg said about furloughs.
Last month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered various changes and suspensions in private and public sectors including extending time for people to pay for certain government fees, taxes and services.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, who also works with the county’s human resources issues, said there are employee options. Employees could voluntary furlough time; reduce work hours for everyone, but still make it eligible to apply for unemployment; or have a rotation of staff of people working in the office while others are at home unpaid.
Department heads told the others how they have handled their operations since the county limited courthouse access March 18 to prevent the spread. Department heads also explained how operations will be if the state enacts a shelter-in-place order which requires people to leave home only for food and health care. States interpret the action differently. Some cities across the country have also made the ruling.
As of April 7, Iowa was one of eight states without some form of shelter-in-place ruling.
Olsen said she planned to be in the office last week to finish some claims. The department’s other employee would remain working.
“This is our best action,” she said.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said her department recently received grants to work with COVID-19 totaling $20,000 which is being used for staff pay and materials. Those funds are being used before county money.
“As long as we get cases, we are busy,” she said.
Other department heads explained.
“Our foot traffic is gone,” said Treasurer Angie Dow. “That’s a lot of our business.” But her office is seeing the work in other ways.
“Now, it’s three times over the phone or through the drop box. One transaction takes a lot more work,” she said.
The treasurer’s office temporarily has one less full-time employee because of other reasons and the part-time person is not being utilized. She wants her office to maintain what it has been doing.
“It’s still critical we come in and do the essential duties,” she said.
Even though the deadlines for certain items have been extended, she said many people are still meeting those deadlines.
Recorder Brenda Esaias said the work flow has increased since she is doing abstract-related work for real estate sales.
“There are lots of emails and faxing,” she said.
Esaias is cautious about working from her home because of the reliability of her Internet connection and security of exchanged information.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said her staff has alternated with two working from home and two working in the office.
“We are heavy with election as we have nearly 1,000 absentee ballot applications, which is awesome, but considerable more work for staff,” she said.
The Iowa Secretary of State office said it would send absentee ballot applications to every active voter to hopefully reduce the number of people who vote in person at a poll.
Wellhausen’s staff has also notified applicants of errors in their forms.
The ballots for the June 2 primary are complete.
County Attorney Carl Sonksen said one staff member is working for home because of non-related COVID-19 health issues.
“We have been a little slower with new cases because of law enforcement’s judgement,” he said. His office still has 122 active, indictable cases, but jury trials are being delayed until later this year.
“I don’t know how we could do without some of us being in here. Stuff keeps moving through the system and doesn’t stop,” he said.
Sheriff Lyle Palmer said his department would be busier under a shelter-in-place. Some states are encouraging law enforcement to cite those who violate the order, which could be considered a simple misdemeanor.
“I see law enforcement a lot busier with people who aren’t adhering to it,” he said.
Palmer has had preliminary discussions with other Page County law enforcement departments about how to patrol during a shelter-in-place. Those discussions will continue.
Emergency Management Coordinator and 911 dispatch director Kris Grebert said 911 is fully staffed. He is attempting to acquire personal protective equipment for health care staff in the county and county employees who may have more exposure to the public.
Assessor Jason Renander said one staff member is in the office while others are at home. He still works from the office.
County Conservation Director John Schwab said Gov. Reynolds’ action Monday, April 6 to close campgrounds does not directly impact the county parks’ sites. Those who are staying long term, which there are in Page County, do not have to leave. Schwab said long term was not defined. He knows of workers for area construction projects staying in the parks.
The county’s secondary roads department is considered essential services because of road maintenance.
