The Page County Public Health Department announced Monday, June 15, a new case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Page County.
The individual is an adult (age 18-40) who is isolating at home. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Page County to 17. Of those, 15 people have been released from isolation and are classified as recovered cases.
There have been no deaths reported in Page County related to the virus.
