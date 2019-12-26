Kathy Boysen was named president of the Clarinda Regional Health Center board during its monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Boysen replaces Ron Richardson who finished his term on the board. Richardson did not run for re-election this year and was replaced by Jeff Clark who was on the November ballot. Boysen was elected to the board in 2017.
Clark was sworn into office during the meeting. Bryan Whipp was also sworn in for a full term. He was appointed to the board in early 2018 to fill a vacancy.
Rob Marsh was named board vice president. Dale Fulk was named secretary/treasurer. Board members made the nominations.
Boysen told the board her interests of creating a five-year plan that encompasses the center’s functions and facilities.
In other center news…
Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke informed the board a baby was successfully delivered by staff Dec. 17. Clarinda Regional Health Center does not deliver babies as part of its services, but is equipped in case of emergencies.
Nordyke said a woman was in Clarinda and started labor and arrived at the center. The woman, who was not named during the discussion, was planning to have the child in Shenandoah. Nordyke said there were no complications with the mother or child. The mother and newborn were eventually transferred to Shenandoah Medical Center for further observation.
Dr. Ryan Ernst started work this month as a psychologist. He is certified by the American Board of Professional Neuropsychology. Ernst received his doctorate in clinical psychology in 2002, a master’s degree in clinical psychology in 2000 and a master’s degree in psychopharmacology in 2019. He has completed an internship at Nebraska Mental Health Centers, P.C. and residency at Nebraska Comprehensive Healthcare. Ernst is from Lincoln, Nebraska.
“We realize there is a huge void in mental health services all over in Iowa. Bringing Dr. Ernst onto our team is a giant step in the right direction,” said Center Director of Clinics .Amy Roop.
