Financial terms and liabilities must first be confirmed before any blueprints are turned into reality, according to the Clarinda Regional Health Center board.
During the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, March 24, board members specifically looked at financial information related to its proposal of a $10 million expansion that would add buildings and remodel portions of the hospital.
“We are still working on loan applications,” said Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke. “We have to determine if the money is good for five years.”
Officials are reviewing USDA loans with a 25-year payback. Preliminary research indicates the hospital would have a certain time frame to use the funds for construction without being penalized.
“We still need more clarity,” Nordyke said.
Although there is no definite time knowing when the center will know its loan approval, the lowering of interest rates because of the drastic economic impact COVID-19 has had on the country has made loan amounts more favorable.
“That plays in our favor,” he said.
The board hopes to have more information for their April meeting, scheduled 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 28.
Facility proposals include physical therapy building and expanded parking on the undeveloped land east of the center. Surgery, pharmacy, therapy and specialty clinics within the center that opened in 2012 would be expanded. Officials said additional surgery space, for example, would make scheduling procedures more efficient and create a shorter waiting time for patients.
Changing those departments could increase the center’s revenue at least $310,000 a year.
The March meeting was held in person in the center’s conference room. Nine people were in attendance meeting the recommendation of having no more than 10 in a public setting. That is the guidelines to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
