Either a site to quarantine a larger number of COVID-19 cases, if needed, or save for future use, the Clarinda Regional Health Center purchased the facility at 1020 W. State St.
During the center’s regular board meeting Tuesday, April 28, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Nordyke explained the quick purchase of the facility from Genesis Development of Jefferson. The home had been used as a residence for those with developmental disabilities.
Negotiations began in March. Selling price was not disclosed.
Last fall, Genesis began reacting to its financial struggles as it was transferring its services and clients to other agencies. According to the Perry News, Genesis started in 1973 and had about 4,000 clients among 16 towns including Clarinda. The Clarinda site eventually closed.
Nordyke said the approximate 5,000 square-feet building has an ideal floorplan for health care.
“We could use this for a surge in COVID-19 testing or some kind of triage if we get more COVID symptoms. It would be quarantine from the CRHC clinics.”
Nordyke said he had researched acquiring large scale tents, like what has been used in other locations for COVID-19 testing, but he could not justify the cost.
If the building will not be used for virus cases, it’s possible some health center offices and staff could relocate there. The site could also be used to store center supplies.
The building could also be used as the construction office for the center’s proposed expansion and remodeling. Nordyke said for what could happen to the center, the general contractor would use a portable building for a construction office at the center. Usin the building would lower construction costs.
Center officials are researching construction managers to work with USDA officials which are expected to provide funding for the project.
In other center news:
Nordyke said, since March 13 the center had conducted 202 tests for COVID-19. As of Sunday, May 3, Page County had nine cases. The center had offered a drive-through testing site but only three attended.
Nordyke said the hospital is starting to schedule what are considered elective surgeries and medical procedures. That restriction was lifted beginning April 27. In March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a suspension of elective surgeries to provide additional health-care resources to virus cases.
Clarinda Regional Health Center saw the lack of those procedures in its financial statements for April but Nordyke said he did not want to take significant measures to counteract. A $2 million loss for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, is forecast.
“I know of other hospitals that have cut or had furloughs. We were determined we are going to be aggressive to get our staff working,” he said. There was some cross training among staff in various departments. “But we knew we couldn’t do this long term.”
Nordyke added the center also did not qualify for all federal funding to make up any financial losses because of the virus.
Center staff will be conservative in scheduling those elective surgeries. Six surgeries were scheduled this week.
“We still wanted to preserve our personal protective equipment supplies. We will ease back into this,” he said.
In other news...
Board member Rob Marsh requested administrative and legal counsel to have the no weapons signs removed from the center. He claims the signs are a violation of the Second Amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.