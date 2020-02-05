Work on the Manti Road bridge can be put on the schedule.
At its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 28, Shenandoah City Council approved a request from Fremont County for a permanent easement for .09 acres at Manti Park for bridge improvement on Manti Road.
Page County Engineer JD King spoke during a public hearing urging the council to approve the easement. He said a federal grant is funding bridge work in Page and Fremont counties. The federal government allocated $250 million in September 2018 for structurally-deficient bridges.
“Iowa asked for $46 million worth of bridges,” said King. ”There were 77 bridges identified. Sixty-eight county bridges were in this grant application. Iowa has 4, 427 structurally-deficient bridges. We lead the nation in that regard unfortunately and this is an effort by the feds to reduce that number.”
King said Iowa was awarded $33 million in federal bridge money for repairs. Among the bridges covered are the Manti Road bridge in Fremont County and the repair of a bridge in Page County over the West Tarkio River on County Road J20.
“Our bridge is ready to go,” said King. “When they get all the right of way acquired, we’ll get the bridge letting. With the way the schedule is, I’m not certain when Fremont County will get their bridge built. I’m not confident that we will build Page County’s bridge this year. It will probably be next year.”
