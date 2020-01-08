Page County voters will do more this year than advance a candidate in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus on Monday, Feb. 3.
Voters will have some county and state seats to consider as well later this year.
Two of the three Page County Board of Supervisors seats will be on the ballot. Chuck Morris represents District 3, essentially the entire town of Clarinda. He was first elected in 2016.
Jon Herzberg represents District 1 which is virtually the entire rural area of the county with the exception of Clarinda and Shenandoah. Herzberg will not run for another term. He was first elected in 2008.
Voters will also determine the next sheriff, who now is Lyle Palmer, and auditor who is Melissa Wellhausen. Terms for all the county positions are four years and they begin in January.
The primary for all of those positions is scheduled Tuesday, June 2.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State, petitions to run for county offices will be available from March 2 to 5 p.m., March 25.
According to the county auditor’s office, at least 75 signatures are need for the petition if running under the Republican ticket. Those running as a Democrat need at least 37 signatures.
Candidates must be at least18 and a citizen of Iowa and the United States. Supervisor candidates must live in the district they are representing.
Page County voters will also consider state and federal offices. The position of state senator held by Mark Costello, who replaced Joni Ernst after she was elected to the Senate, expires this year.
The district includes Ringgold, Taylor, Page, Fremont, Mills and Montgomery counties. Candidates need 100 signatures from the district and must be at least 25 when sworn in.
Democrat Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne’s seat also expires this year. District 13 includes a large portion of Southwest Iowa including Polk County. She won the seat in 2018.
Ernst is also facing a re-election this year.
Nomination period for state and federal seats is from Feb. 24 through Friday, March 13.
More candidate information for all the seats can be found online at the Iowa State Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov.
