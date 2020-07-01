For nearly 20 years. a local organization has been working to nourish the body and soul of residents in Clarinda and the surrounding area.
Faith, Food and Fellowship was started in April 2001 to provide members of the community who are in need of a hot meal each Sunday evening along with companionship. Over the years, the organization has strived to continue meeting those basic objectives despite challenges like changes of venue and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s been 19 years. It never seemed like a hardship,” Deb Mellencamp said. “The community has been wonderful. We have a lot of community groups, churches and school groups that provide the meals. We also receive some monetary donations. The community has stepped up and we couldn’t do it without them. It’s been an amazing experience doing this.”
Becky Ascherl attributed the organization’s success to the “workers who are willing to come and be there every Sunday.”
“It is really valuable to have so many people who are willing to do that,” she said.
Ascherl and Mellencamp were among the original founders of the organization. Joining them were the Rev. Wally Paige of First United Methodist Church in Clarinda, Vicki Prentis, Mary Cahill and Robin Thomas. Other volunteers that now assist with the program include: Suzi Stanton, Cheryl Campbell, Amber Kirkpatrick, Rose Maxwell, Larry Woods and the Rev. Andy Rubenking of First United Methodist Church.
Originally, the program served its meals at the Cardinal Canteen. The meals were later moved to the First Methodist Church and when the congregation decided to build a new church on West State Street in Clarinda, the organization moved with it.
“They were very gracious when they built the church to include a special room for us to house supplies we need for the program. That was very nice of them,” Mellencamp said.
As the program grew, the services were expanded to also include a food bank that dispenses groceries to families at 4 p.m. prior to the 5 p.m. Sunday meal. The food items are purchased through the Nebraska Food Bank. Keane Thummel Trucking of New Market provides the truck to collect the supplies and the driver donates his time.
“This way they can have a meal on Sunday and some groceries through the week. It helps them with their weekly expenses,” Ascherl said. “There is a need for something like this in just about every community in the United States. When kids come to help, their eyes are opened to the reality that not everyone has the food or companionship they need. It feels good when you are able to help someone else, so that’s what we should do.”
However, like so many other things, the schedule and function of Faith, Food and Fellowship was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Mellencamp said the program has continued to serve 50 people per week just as it did before the lockdown.
“Closing was never an option for some of us. We just felt like there are hungry people out there and people in need. That does not go away with something like this virus,” Mellencamp said. “We were determined we were going to provide this service and we found a way.”
In March, when the potential spread of the virus caused schools and businesses across the state to close, the program adjusted its operation to help ensure the safety of volunteers and participants alike. The program moved to a 2 p.m. drive-thru distribution system where people can receive groceries and a sack lunch.
“We are doing things a little different with the virus. Now, they just drive through and we hand them their groceries and sack lunch,” Mellencamp said. “We will be doing that until August and reevaluate what we’re doing. Hopefully we can go back to what we were doing before. The virus has changed a lot of things for a lot of people.”
Ascherl said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of the service as it has impacted the finances of many families.
“It is clear this service is needed in our community,” Ascherl said. “The first Sunday after the schools closed we went to the sack lunches. Everybody I called has been more than willing to provide the sack lunches.”
The meals, and now the sack lunches, are provided each week by various churches, 4-H groups, school or social organizations from around the area. In fact, the list of organizations assisting with the meals is long enough that each group is only asked to serve two or three times a year.
Churches that sponsor meals include: First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, Harvest Fellowship, Reformed Presbyterian Church, St. Clare Catholic Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church of Clarinda, New Market Methodist Church, St. John Lutheran Church, Shambaugh Church of God, New Life Assembly, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mount Ayr Baptist/Presbyterian Church and Wishard Chapel Church in Mount Ayr.
The 4-H clubs assisting with the meals include: East River, the Amity Aces, Clarinda Classics and Nebraska Topnotchers. School groups like the Clarinda administrative team, the Clarinda Cheerleaders and the FCCLA program at Clarinda High School also provide meals as do Xi Alpha Pi Sorority and Iota Upsilon Sorority.
“Without these groups we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Mellencamp said.
“Clarinda always steps up and we appreciate the community support that has kept us going for all these years. However, we do have openings for July 26 and Aug. 30 if a group would like to assist with those meals,” Ascherl said.
Besides the groceries and meals people receive when attending Faith, Food and Fellowship, they also have the opportunity to forge friendships with the volunteers and other patrons that attend. Mellencamp said over the years she has met people from all stages of life.
“We all need help sometimes and we want them to know there are people that care. This is a time for them to have some fellowship with other people and that is a big plus,” Mellencamp said.
“This has become part of my Sunday routine. We have folks that come every week, so you develop those relationships over time. You start to understand where people are and what they’re doing in their lives. The folks that come really look out for each other,” Ascherl said.
Overall, Mellencamp said being involved with Faith, Food and Fellowship for the past 19 years has been a wonderful experience for her.
“This is just a wonderful way to mission to people in Clarinda,” Mellencamp said. “It’s a joy every week to talk with the people and be involved with the people. They are all so appreciative of everything we do. It’s been a real rewarding experience.”
