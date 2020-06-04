Clarinda Regional Health Center has utilized financial assistance from the federal government supporting health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the center’s board meeting Tuesday, May 26, director of finance Joni Christensen said the Paycheck Protection Program has been used to fund payroll and benefits.
“Those stimuluses have helped,” she said.
Clarinda Regional Health Center has started scheduling what were defined as elective medical procedures. The state prohibited those efforts as a way to preserve personal protective equipment for virus patients. It also reduced the center’s revenues.
The ban on elective procedures has since been lifted.
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said she supports the PPP measure.
“Iowa’s public hospitals have continued to provide critical services to protect the health and safety of our local communities across the state during this crisis. Just like small businesses, they are also experiencing significant financial losses and are in need of relief – which is why I worked across the aisle to ensure they were included in the popular Paycheck Protection Program,” she stated in early May. “With access to these important loans, Iowa’s public hospitals will be able to pay their bills and our health care workers – the heroes of this pandemic – as we work to defeat COVID-19.”
On April 24, Treasury and Small Business Administration announced that certain hospitals are eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program if they receive less than 50% of its funding from state or local government sources, exclusive of Medicaid. Clarinda Regional Health Center does not receive funding through property taxes.
Although May financials were not available during the meeting, Christensen speculated May will also benefit from the stimulus programs.
As of the board meeting date, Clarinda Regional Health Center has tested about 350 people for COVID-19. Of those, about 210 have been females. The average age of someone taking the test is 49 years old.
Page County had its 14th case announced Monday, June 1. Of the 14 cases, Page County Public Health reported 11 have recovered.
The center has had drive-through testing events. Records show 16 were tested.
In other board news…
The board approved Murray Company of Overland Park, Kansas, as construction manager of its proposed expansion and remodel of the facility. Murray was one of three firms center officials reviewed.
Companies were considered on their fees, history, insurance status and experience. Murray specializes in health care facilities and has had projects in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.
The center is considering a $10 million project that includes a physical therapy building and expanded parking on the undeveloped land east of the center. Surgery, pharmacy, therapy and specialty clinics within the center would be expanded. A fee from Murray will be determined at a later date.
Board member Jeff Clark made the motion to accept Murray. The second was from Rob Marsh.
The next scheduled board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, in the conference room.
The board is still meeting in person following COVID-19 guidelines of no more than 10 in the room.
