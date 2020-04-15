As social distancing and sheltering in place becomes the new normal around the world, I took some time in late March to reach out to old friends, acquaintances and relatives in different parts of the United States.
In many instances, things were similar in each state. Still, each person had a little different perspective of what was happening amid the coronavirus outbreak and each had their own concerns.
Mark and Sue Anderson, Fort Myers, Florida
When Mark and Sue Anderson sold their home in Clarinda and moved to Fort Myers, Florida, to retire in November 2017, relaxation was the only thing on their mind. They had no idea a few years later they would have to worry about a new, deadly virus.
“It’s kind of weird times and nobody has really gone through this before,” said Mark. “To me, it’s like a slow-moving train wreck. You can see it coming, but it just doesn’t happen. It’s going to go on for weeks and weeks.”
Mark and Sue said it is their understanding a person can be asymptomatic for 10 days before they show symptoms.
“So you could be sick for 10 days and not know it,” said Mark. “So when somebody gets sick they have to look back 10 days. We kind of saw that early on and there was a death here in Fort Myers early on, so we’ve been self-isolating. We’ve already been home for 14 days.”
Mark had a part-time job at a private golf course and Sue was teaching water aerobics and was a personal trainer at a resort. When the golf course closed and the resort canceled activities, they both thought it was a good time to stay at home.
“So when they canceled our part-time jobs, we didn’t have to really go out anymore, so we went to the grocery store, we loaded up, I got my blood pressure medicine enough for 3 months and we decided we were going to self-isolate.”
Sue said she still goes out for a five to seven-mile bike ride early in the morning when nobody else is out and has plenty of exercise equipment at home to keep physically active. The rest of her downtime is spent playing video games, cooking and spending time out on their screened-in veranda with her plants.
“We don’t feel like we’re overacting,” said Mark.”We just see it for what it is. Sue is high risk because she’s got Leukemia. After the first death here in Fort Myers, we said look people can say whatever they want, but the virus is actually here in the community. It takes 10 days and they don’t know who’s been where.”
Mark said they have made it two weeks and are finding ways to keep busy and has taken up reading as a hobby.
“We have old family photos I’m scanning,” said Mark. “I had gone through all of mine years ago and now I’ve gotten to Sue’s. These belonged to her mother that I’m scanning now.”
With Spring break in full swing the last few weeks, beaches were a concern in Florida.
Mark said Lee County, where they live, started closing beaches they controlled before the state implemented beach closures. He said bars are closed and restaurants except for carryout services.
“They have set up mobile testing but not seeing health care facilities overwhelmed at this point,” said Mark.
Sue said the last time she was out tents had been in front of the emergency room entrance at the hospital, so they have a place to keep patients separated.
“We’re a tourist state and January through March is when the snowbirds are here and they rent for three months and then the first week of April they’re gone,” said Sue.
Sue said some of the snowbirds have started to go home early for different reasons and feel once the majority of them have left, they will see additional closures.
“We live on a public golf course and it’s still open, but we don’t see as many people come by and play,” said Sue, “but I’m still amazed that people are.”
Sue said others in the condo community where they live still socialize at the community pool daily and she cannot understand how they think this behavior is acceptable.
Mark and Sue anticipate it getting a lot worse in Florida and that people are being naïve about it.
“It’s going to be a changed world when we get to the other side of this,” said Mark.
Mark and Sue stress the importance of everyone practicing social distancing and doing their part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“I always say it’s like a four-way stop,” said Mark.” In a four-way stop, if one guy runs the stop sign, it’s ok because the other three people have seen that occur and they stop and let the guy run the stop sign. But if three people start running the stop sign, it doesn’t work. You can’t get through the intersection. People keep crashing. So it’s ok if one guy cheats, but if everybody cheats, then it doesn’t work.”
Mark and Sue hope that this pandemic will bring more acceptance of the expertise of the Public Health community.
“We’ve talked to people about the Spanish Flu of 1918 in conversation over the years,” said Mark. “It’s a thing we talk about because it’s something that devastated the world. Well, come to find out that’s what is going on right now, something comparable to this huge thing.”
Mark said people had ignored the messages about washing hands and getting vaccinated and feels it has exasperated the problem.
“Some of this is about citizenship and some of that gets lost,” said Mark,” having to do things that make you uncomfortable for the greater good of the United States of America. A good citizen gets vaccinated. So it’s frustrating the citizenship aspect of a lot of this stuff people are so individualistic now they don’t want to do for the larger community.”
Sue said she remembers growing up when polio was an issue.
“When I was a kid, you got polio,” said Sue. “There was no vaccine and the public health department would quarantine houses where there was illness and there would be a sign up saying quarantine nobody in or out. Everybody obeyed by that and then that all disappeared. So I’m ok with quarantine and you need to stay where you are because public health is important.”
Beth Anderson, Los Angeles, California
Beth Anderson, a 2013 Clarinda High graduate, works in marketing public relations in Los Angeles for Haus Laboratories and has been working remotely from home for about two weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19. She said she is communicating by email and scrambling to rework plans.
“A lot of what we do is launch product, have events and meet people,” said Anderson. ” That is a huge part of my job and all of that has come to a halt.”
Anderson said not knowing when the end of the pandemic will be staff has been doing a lot of brainstorming,
“We’re trying to figure out how we can do what we do without physically seeing people or launching product or marketing things that people don’t want to buy and those types of things,” said Anderson. “It’s been difficult, but it’s a challenge we’re taking on.”
Anderson said in the upcoming weeks the staff will move away from their sales platform and make it more about inspiring people.
“I think the weeks moving forward, we’re going to be trying to engage with people and inspire people to do things that make them feel better about themselves while they’re at home,” said Anderson. “Move away from our sales platform and it will be more so about inspiring people.”
Anderson said the pandemic is a horrible situation, but it allows them to inspire people to take care of themselves.
“I always have considered myself as an introvert/extrovert,” said Anderson. “I love being around people, but I also need to be by myself to reset and decompress. This situation has made me think so much differently about that.”
Anderson said her social life had become very minimal.
“I pretty much have just been staying home,” said Anderson. “I’m lucky enough to live somewhere that it’s nice outside and I’ve gone on a few walks.”
Anderson said she goes through waves of feeling anxious, but then she accepts the situation and embraces it.
“We are in a Safer At Home order,” she said. “Right now, everything that is nonessential is supposed to be closed. All of our grocery stores are still open and most of our restaurants are open doing take out or delivery.”
Anderson said small businesses everywhere are struggling right now. She said she hadn’t heard of hospitals being incredibly overwhelmed, but the numbers keep going up, so she expects it to happen quickly.
“I know they are having to reuse masks and are running out of supplies,” said Anderson.
Anderson said when the pandemic first broke, she was nervous after seeing videos of people fighting over toilet paper.
“People are treating each other in general with kindness,” said Anderson. “I think the first few days people were timid because you didn’t know how to interact with each other. I think people are being compassionate in the fact that we’re all in this together. It’s not ideal and it’s impacting so many people.”
Anderson said she is lucky she has job security and is concerned about the many people that are losing their jobs that won’t be able to pay their bills. She said it is a domino effect from there.
“I’m really worried about everything as a whole, people losing their jobs, our economy sinking,” said Anderson.” I feel like so many businesses are going to close. I just think our country is going to change as a whole and I don’t know how we’re going to come back from that or the way we’re going to do that.”
Anderson is also a certified yoga instructor and said getting bodies moving is crucial during stressful times.
“Moving your body is so important for so many reasons,” said Anderson, “but it also helps your immune system. Yoga, especially just the breathing aspect of it, really helps you calm your nervous system down and that is related to immunity, which is what we’re all worried about right now.”
Anderson said if someone is always stressed, it impacts the immune system and your digestive system.
“There are free resources such as YouTube videos and almost every gym or studio I’ve ever gone to is offering free classes on Instagram live,” said Anderson. “If we’re going to be stuck at home, we might as well try to find some goodness in this.”
Anderson recommends yoga or any type of breathing exercise to help you through this trying time. She said any kind of work out is going to give people a little boost.
Anderson said everyone just needs to continue to support one another.
“Continue as much as possible to support local and small businesses,” said Anderson. “Continue to support each other and treat each other with kindness and to know we’re all in this together and we’re going to get through it one way or another.”
