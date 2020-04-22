As the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state of Washington increased, a former Clarinda High School teacher has seen the best and worst of people first hand.
Dave Fuller, who served as a world history and Spanish teacher at Clarinda High School from 1994 to 1997, now lives in Shelton, Washington. He serves as a seventh and eighth grade advanced history teacher at NOVA Middle School in the state capital of Olympia, which is approximately one hour south of Seattle.
“We’ve been hearing about it for quite a while because Seattle was one of the first epicenters. We started hearing a lot about it on the news in early February. Then they started confirming cases in late February and early March,” Fuller said.
As the reality of the pandemic grew in Washington, Fuller said his school began preparing to make a shift to remote learning. A private school, NOVA Middle School has an enrollment of 104 students and 12 faculty members.
“We follow the direction of the Olympia public schools, so we were in limbo for what we were going to do until the governor shut down schools in three counties north of Olympia. Then, three or four days later, schools were shut down in Thurston County, where Olympia is located,” Fuller said.
The schools in Olympia are scheduled to remain closed until April 27. However, with the preparations made prior to the closure of the schools, Fuller said NOVA Middle School has successfully transitioned to an online format.
Utilizing Google Classroom, Fuller said he posts videos each morning at 8:30 a.m. for his students. He then holds office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to assist students. The faculty also connects three times a week through Zoom meetings. Fuller said he has also used Zoom to connect with students.
Students submit all their work electronically. Fuller is also able to provide the students with other resources to assist them with research for assignments.
“It is working pretty well, but I really miss being with the kids face to face,” Fuller said. “There is a little bit of apprehension about how this is going to affect us the rest of the year. That’s the question I get from a lot of the kids. That’s what was on most of their minds.”
Once the school day is finished, Fuller said he spends his time doing jigsaw puzzles, reading and going on hikes on trails near his home.
“I don’t feel as though I’m cooped up right now because I can get out when it’s sunny and enjoy a nice walk. The trick is to mix it up a little bit,” Fuller said.
Still, like many people across the country, Fuller said he and his wife have been practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus. He said the only time they are really out in public is when they pick up groceries.
Overall, Fuller said the people in Washington are only going out when they have to. He said local citizens are pleased with the proactive approach taken by the governor and other state leaders to deal with the growth of the pandemic.
“As adults, we have to be able to adjust. Life is a little different, but overall I would say the people are happy with the state’s handling of what’s going on. We are seeing the best in people and the worst in people. Fortunately for me, I am seeing more of the best in people,” Fuller said.
Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases reported in Washington, Fuller said his biggest concern is for other family members living across the country.
“I worry most about my parents, who still live in Burlington. Not being able to get to them right away is hard, and they are both approaching 80,” Fuller said.
In addition, Fuller said his sons, JC and Matthew, live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Richmond, Virginia. Fuller also has three step-children that live in California, South Dakota and Washington.
“One of my step-daughters is in the Army and another is in the Coast Guard. They’re faced with a lot of different circumstances, so you worry about what they’re coming in contact with,” Fuller said.
