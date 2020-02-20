Trading in a college baseball scholarship for the ministry ultimately led Pastor Phillip Kelley to the Super Bowl.
Kelley, the former chaplain of the Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs and current director of pro operations for the National Football League will be the keynote speaker for the Champion Men’s Conference 2020 hosted by New Life Church in Clarinda. The event is open to all males age 13 and older.
The conference will be held Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, but seating is limited to 150 people. People may register online at NLClarinda.org.
Kelley said he was humbled and honored to be asked to speak at the conference.
“I am excited about coming up to the conference. In talking to Pastor Butch (Patterson) I found him to be a very authentic and passionate guy who wants to make a splash in people’s lives. He thinks outside the box,” Kelley said.
Besides sharing a few football stories, Kelley said he wants to share the good, the bad and the ugly truth of his personal story. By sharing his own strengths and weaknesses, Kelley is hopeful the men attending the conference can some of the mistakes he has made.
“I want them to realize their potential as men, as sons of our heavenly father, and as husbands, dads, employers and employees. I have a burning desire to wake guys up out of their slumber. The majority of men, myself included, get stuck on autopilot and go through the motions. We go through the day not thinking about the impact our lives can have on third, fourth or fifth generations. We have to consider what our lives could and should be,” Kelley said. “I encourage both the men reading this, and their wives, to register their husbands, sons or grandkids. I think it could be a really special event that could benefit them for years to come.”
Born and raised in Spring Hill, Kansas, approximately 45 minutes south of Kansas City, Kelley said he was not raised in a church. In fact, he is the first Christian in his family.
“My dad was the town drunk. Spring Hill is a small town, so it was kind of embarrassing. I occupied my time with athletics and my philosophy as a kid was to take the attention away from my dad in the stands by being good on the field,” Kelley said.
Kelley said he was 16 when he first went to church. He had a crush on a girl in school, but she refused to date him if he did not go to church.
After starting to attend church, Kelley had a chance to participate in a church youth camp. During the retreat, the campers were divided into small groups. Kelley was assigned to a group led by Kevin Seitzer of the Kansas City Royals.
“I had a poster of him on my wall. This guy was one of my heroes. He was the one that led me to faith in Jesus. He then took me under his wing, both in terms of baseball and what a faith life was all about. He brought me into the Kansas City Royals organization. I was still in high school, but I got a chance to work out with the Royals players. I was kind of on a fast track to the minors,” Kelley said.
Although Kelley could have tried out to play minor league baseball, he instead opted to accept a scholarship to play baseball at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kelley said he chose the school because it had a seminary and Kelley wanted to enter the ministry.
His commitment to becoming a pastor was so strong Kelley quit the baseball team during the second semester of his freshman year to focus on the seminary. As a 19-year-old sophomore in college, Kelley was named a senior pastor of a nearby church.
“I knew I wanted to be a pastor and I felt like I was wasting my time out there. I asked Kevin Seitzer to shoot straight with me and tell me what chance I had of making the big leagues one day. He told me I would be an excellent AA second baseman,” Kelley said. “He recommended if I was serious about going into the ministry, I start now.”
Kelley went on to work with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 and served as the team chaplain from 2013 until 2017. Kelley said serving as the team chaplain was a seven day a week responsibility.
On Sundays, Kelley said team owner Clark Hunt allowed him to hold a pregame chapel service for fans at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, during the game, he would check on any injured players and their families.
During the week, Kelley hosted a couples Bible study on Monday nights attended by approximately 15 players and their wives or fiancés that rotated between the players’ houses. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays he would hold one-on-one discussion sessions.
Kelley said he oversaw Bible study/leadership development sessions for the players. Similar events were offered on Fridays for the coaching, football and executive staffs. A team chapel service was held on Saturday.
Kelley serves as the director of pro operations for the NFL. For the last 50 years Athletes in Action has served as the go-to organization for providing chaplains and ministry partnerships to the NFL. Kelley has been involved with the organization since 2015 and oversees those partnerships.
“I help all 32 teams with their chaplain ministries. I get to help pour my influence and leadership into the chaplains, who in turn pour it into the players and coaches. There is exponential growth. I influence the few who can influence the multitudes,” Kelley said.
Athletes in Action also has a chance each year to work with up and coming players joining the NFL during the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, the organization holds a breakfast each year during Super Bowl Week hosted by former NFL player, coach and current sportscaster Tony Dungy along with sportscaster James Brown.
“This year Eli Manning was presented the Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award for Christian character. His brother Peyton Manning, who won the honor a few years ago, gave Eli the award, so that was a pretty special event. We had about 1,500 people in attendance,” Kelley said.
