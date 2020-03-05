Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... .GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S COMBINED WITH HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093 RICHARDSON. * WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&