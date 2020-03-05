Besides improving the overall aesthetic of the Clarinda square, the downtown revitalization project has ensured the buildings involved will remain structurally sound for many years to come.
A dedication ceremony for the downtown revitalization project was held Sept. 28, 2019. A total of 12 business owners on the square participated in the project that improved the facades of 18 buildings.
“I’m most proud of the fact the work done will help make the buildings structurally sound for the next 50 to 100 years. Little problems can turn into big problems, but this project helped stop that process from happening,” Jamie Shore, owner of Weil’s Clothing Store on the west side of the square, said.
“This shows our community cares about preserving our history and making us look very inviting to visitors,” Debra Hanson, owner of Uptown Styles Salon and Day Spa on the west side of the square, said.
“I’m proud of the people who participated. It was pretty farsighted of them. It may not put money in their pocket right away, but they had the pride to make Clarinda a better place to live,” George Crawford, owner of Crawford Real Estate and Auction on the north side of the square, said. “Several of the buildings are now in a position where they have decades more life in them. The business owners did it right and the contractors involved were well qualified.”
Clarinda was initially awarded a Community Development Block Grant worth $500,000 for the facade project in April 2015. However, in June 2016, the federal grant was revoked due to a clerical error. As a result, the city had to reapply for a CDBG in January 2017 and was awarded the new grant in June 2017.
As part of the matching funds needed for the federal grant, the Clarinda Foundation donated $125,000 and the city donated $50,000 toward the project. Other donations were received from the Clarinda Youth Corporation, Cornerstone Bank, Bank Iowa, PCSB, the Page County Board of Supervisors and an anonymous donor. Those donations accounted for half of the matching funds needed.
The other half of the matching funds were provided by the property owners participating in the in the facade project.
“I love my building, but it was in need of a facelift. Being involved in the downtown project was a great opportunity to bring it back,” Hanson said. “The grant helped us do the facelifts without all the costs being on the owners. I don’t believe most of us could have done this big of improvement to our buildings on our own, so it helped take a lot of the burden away.”
“As you looked around the square, there were definitely things that needed to be done. With the grant and donations paying 75 percent of the cost, and the businesses 25 percent, it was a great opportunity for everyone to get on board including me,” Shore said.
Once the funding was in place, Grand Contracting of Red Oak was selected to serve as the general contractor for the facade project. RDG Planning and Design served as the architects.
Construction work started on the project in the spring of 2018. Work was completed in the late fall of 2019 with the final payment made by the city in November 2019.
“I want to show my appreciation for (Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) Elaine Farwell. She was our advocate. She made sure our voices were heard and kept everything running smoothly,” Hanson said.
“I’d like to thank Elaine for her hard work. She lived and died this project for a long time. She put a lot of sweat into this,” Crawford said.
With only simple renovations needed, Crawford said the work on his building only took a couple of days to complete. He said the building was originally built in the 1960s as a savings and loan.
Crawford said the work on the building included upgrading the fascia, adding new signage, fixing the door hinges and installing a new awning. The existing stucco on the front of the building was also replaced with faux stone panels.
“I had to fight for the stone front. The stucco looked pretty dated, so we put in a more modern stone look. The work they did has added a lot to the look of the building,” Crawford said.
Located between J’s Pizza and Steakhouse and Robin’s Nest Cafe and Bakery, Crawford said the building improvements have only enhanced the visibility of his business.
“A lot of people see my business because it’s a high traffic area. With the new canopy, we have an alcove tucked in beyond the storefront. I keep some lights on at night so people can see the building. They know where I’m at and that’s the important thing,” Crawford said.
Hanson said her renovations included painting the outside of the business with natural tones and installing new signage. The doors and windows of the business were also replaced, while a brick facing was added under the windows.
“We extended the south window out to match the other side, which gave us more room on the inside. It looks better from the outside to have the front more balanced. The windows and doors are also more energy efficient and esthetically pleasing,” Hanson said. “A lot of people have said how much they like the color scheme and the design of the sign. They also like the openness that was created by expanding the window.”
Shore said the former owners of Weil’s Clothing Store, Shira and Larry Bridie, were on the alternate list for the facade project when he purchased the business. After reviewing the finances and his future plans for the store, he said realized it would be a wise decision to participate in the project.
Shore said the entire storefront was redone as part of the project. Both buildings received tuckpointing and the facade was painted. New upper windows were installed in the north building, while the covers over the windows on the south building were resealed and the ground windows were redone. No work was done on the lower windows of the north building because they had been replaced approximately three years before the start of the project.
“Two new signs were also added to the storefront. The old sign that was up there had been leaking for many years, so it was something that needed to be addressed structurally. I also added new doors and an awning cover,” Shore said. “I was thinking of the aesthetics, but also an energy standpoint. Before, when you walked into the store, there was a draft in front. The new window eliminated that and has made it more temperature controlled.”
Since the completion of the facade project, Shore said he has seen an increase in the number of customers stopping at the store.
“When you redo something, and repaint the buildings with bright colors, it tends to stand out. I’ve had increased traffic come in off the street because the store is more inviting now,” Shore said.
Besides the benefits to his business, Shore said the facade project created a more cohesive look for the square.
“Before the project each business on the square had its own identifiable look. We were able to maintain that, but at the same time create a more pleasing flow around the square. My awning is like the awning at Taylor Pharmacy and my paint is like the paint at Uptown Styles. All the buildings now look to be of a similar time period,” Shore said.
Along with the unity that was created among the businesses on the square, Crawford and Hanson said there is a sense of community pride that has spilled over to the residents of Clarinda. Crawford said the square always seems busy at night and there are times people will have to park two blocks away to attend an event or dine at one of the restaurants on the square.
“There is definitely a sense of civic pride in Clarinda. We can stick out our chest because of our restaurants and implement dealers. They draw a lot people from out of town. There are a lot of towns in this part of the country that have a downtown that is not real appealing. So it was important to make the square as attractive as possible and give it a fresh kiss,” Crawford said.
“The businesses care about the community and that has created a sense of pride within the city. It makes me feel great that I participated in something that made Clarinda better,” Hanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.