The Clarinda Foundation, in collaboration with the city of Clarinda and Scott and Nancy Brown, is excited to begin the work on the creation of a new greenspace on the east side of the downtown square in Clarinda.
The greenspace will be developed immediately north of the proposed site of the new Clarinda City Hall, formerly the Bank Iowa building, on the corner of 15th and Main Streets. Work is expected to begin this summer.
A beautiful bronze statue featuring two children sitting on a bench reading a book will be placed in the new greenspace. The statue was made possible with grants from the Ken and Millie Jensen Endowed Fund and the John Woolson Endowed Fund. Both funds are Donor Advised Funds held with the Clarinda Foundation.
The Clarinda Foundation will have the statue on display in its office window until the time it is placed in the greenspace. Local residents are encouraged to stop by and view the statue. The Clarinda Foundation office is located at 114 E. Washington Street, Clarinda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.