With the first of four records for Daywind Music Group released, Braddyville native Sarah Davison and her band HighRoad are contemplating what to do next.
In 2019, HighRoad signed with Daywind after previous records were done on their own, Davison said the experience for the self-titled, gospel record was a good one.
“It was produced by Ben Isaacs, who we have worked with before,” she said. “We wrote with Tim Menzies who has worked with contemporary country. He’s a super songwriter and performer.”
Davison said she appreciated Daywind allowing her and her group to write seven of the 10 songs on HighRoad. One of those seven is “Highroad,” which Davison said has been in the library for eight years, but never made it to a record.
HighRoad, the new record, is available online at Amazon, iTunes. A CD is also available at the Davison Feed store in Braddyville.
Davison said she is also working with Pandora and Sirius Radio to get some playtime.
HighRoads’ is also getting some recognition for contribution to “Gonna Sing Gonna Shout” a bluegrass gospel record helped it receive a Grammy nomination for the best roots/gospel record of the year.
Their song “Heaven’s Back Yard” is one of 12 tracks on the compilation record.
“Who would have thought we would have been part of that nomination,” Davison said. “We’re probably the smallest potato on that CD.”
The Grammy awards are scheduled Jan. 26. Davison said the category winner won’t be part of the televised show.
Before the holidays, HighRoad played for Hope to the Hill’s Christmas event. Hope to the Hill interacts its Christian faith mission with officials in Washington D.C.
Davison said there are a couple of options to consider for the next record. One is to record a variety of church hymns which has been done by many others in the past.
“There are a lot of older hymns,” she said. “But there has not been much done by younger generations.”
Her interest is based on what could HighRoad do to those hymns that blend the traditional feel of the song with a contemporary sound.
Another option is to create a live record, which she said would need five or six concerts recorded.
“Sometimes you hear those things and you noticed you skipped a word,” she smiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.