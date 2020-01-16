Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...OCCASIONAL FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH 2 AM, THEN LIGHT SNOW FOR A FEW HOURS BETWEEN 2 AM AND 6 AM. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING OVER 40 MPH BETWEEN 3 AM AND 6 AM MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. NEW SNOW AMOUNTS LESS THAN A HALF INCH, AND NEW ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&