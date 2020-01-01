At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 the Lied Public Library will host author Elisha Wells Strope to speak about the new book based on her blog, Desperate Farmwives.
Elisha Wells Stroupe had finally admitted defeat. Realizing that the glamourous post-college life in the city she’d desired wasn’t going to materialize, Stroupe did what she swore never to do.
The small-town native relinquished her dream of convenient proximity to a Super Target, moved to a farm in Armstrong, Missouri, and settled in. Sort of.
Elisha decided to launch a blog in order to chronicle her new life-and to give her public inventive methods of avoiding anything approaching farm labor- called Desperate Farmwives. For her new book, she’s compiled her best stories from the blog, included some new ones, exaggerated where necessary to come out smelling like roses, and, she admits, downplayed the ones that make her look like a terrible wife. Full of humor, life lessons, and convincing ways to fake productivity, Stoupe is happy to pass on what she’s learned.
Elisha Wells Stroupe earned her bachelor’s degree in writing from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City and a master’s in education from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. After teaching for 10 years, Stroupe decided to stay at home with her children, but quickly began a writing career developing her blog Desperate Farmwives, blogging for various businesses, and writing for publications such as Missouri Life magazine.
This event will be in the meeting room of the library and is free and open to the public. For more information contact the library at 712-542-2416.
