Looks can be deceiving.
During the council communications portion of the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, April 22, at the Lied Public Library, council member Craig Hill updated the council on a meeting held with city and school officials regarding the realignment of the intersection at South 12th and East Garfield streets in Clarinda.
Hill said driving tests performed during the meeting showed school buses would be able to navigate the new S-curve installed at the corner.
The city undertook work on the intersection to make it easier for school buses utilizing that street. An S-curve was created at the intersection to improve the traffic flow.
However, during the March 25 city council meeting, concerns were raised over the curve and that it may still be too tight for school buses or vehicles pulling a trailer.
“The whole reason we did this was to help traffic flow because it was so hard for the buses to make the corner. I know the intersection is lined up now, but the S-curve looks pretty tight,” council member Jeff McCall said at the March 25 meeting.
Visually, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said the curves may appear to be tight. However, he was assured by both the engineer and Crain Construction, which did the work on the intersection, the use of S-curves in cities was not an unusual situation.
“They’ve assured me it’s going to be fine the way it is. This is the way it was drawn up,” McClarnon said.
In light of those concerns, Hill said Wednesday a meeting was held at the site to determine if a school bus could in fact make it through the S-curve without difficulty. Joining Hill, who also serves as the maintenance director for the Clarinda Community School District, for the meeting were McClarnon, Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull, School Transportation Director Nancy McKinnon and bus driver Mike Williams.
“Mike Williams brought a bus out and Mike drove the bus both directions several times. He, himself, was a little hesitant about how it was going to work. After doing that trial he is confident that the buses can make it with no problem. So that cleared up some of the concerns I had,” Hill said.
“We left it that, once school gets back in session and they are doing their routes through there, once again if there are any concerns that come to their attention, they’re suppose to let us know,” Hull said.
Earlier in the meeting, the council approved a pay request of $64,721.60 from Crain Construction work done on the realignment of the intersection.
