The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, is pleased to announce that grants totaling $61,625 were awarded to Page County nonprofit organizations and community projects as part of its spring grant cycle.
The following organizations were awarded grants by the Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board:
City of Coin: community center carpet, $2,000.
Clarinda Fire Department: equipment, $10,500.
Essex Child Center: remodel office, kitchen, $7,873.
Grandma’s House Daycare: remodeling, carpet, $5,200.
NAMI Southwest Iowa: presentation materials, $552.
Nishna Productions: emergency preparedness items, $3,000.
Sew and Share Food Pantry: refrigerator, $1,500.
Shenandoah Fire Department: equipment, $4,500.
Shenandoah Medical Center: transportation trailer for ambulance ATV, $2,500.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace: beds, $4,000.
St. John’s Noah’s Ark preschool, daycare: outdoor education area, $5,000.
Turnbull Child Development Center: playground improvements, $15,000.
All grantees met the criteria as Page County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Page County were eligible to apply.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board has elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for this grant cycle to go toward COVID-19 response within the county. Details will be shared with local media outlets as this special grant program continues to come together.
The Page County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Page County Community Foundation partners with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation to assist individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in creating permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Page County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Page County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Page County Community Foundation are Chair, Mandy Fielder of Shenandoah; Vice Chair, Dennis Grebert of Shenandoah; Secretary/Treasurer, Laura Swanson of Clarinda; Scott Brown of Clarinda, Scott Sump of Clarinda; and Brian Steinkuehler of Shenandoah.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
