During its meeting Wednesday, June 17, the Page County Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel all non 4-H and FFA activities for the 2020 Page County Fair, due to the ongoing social distancing guidelines and additional precautions taking place to help slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Page County Fair Board President Darla McCrary states, “After consulting with Page County Public Health, the Page County Board of Supervisors, and fair board members, it was determined this was the best decision due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like in July. We want nothing more than to have a fair; however the health and safety of our volunteers, visitors, youth and staff of Page County are our main concern.”
The Page County Fair Board, in partnership with the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Page County, are working to fulfill the fair vision of providing opportunities for the 4-H and FFA members to showcase their talents and accomplishments as well as the Bottle/Bucket show for participants in kindergarten through third grade.
Even though the 2020 fair needs to happen in non-traditional ways, exhibits and evaluation of exhibits are important to help 4-H and FFA members complete their project learning. As details are finalized, information will be sent to families and volunteers.
Events held during the fair will be live-streamed as they occur. Photo and video links will also be provided after the events.
“During this time of uncertainty, the Page County Extension staff is working with our amazing volunteers to offer educational opportunities for our youth this summer,” said Lexy Davies, County Youth Coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Page County. “Our youth have shown their dedication to their projects, and we want to reciprocate by giving them an outlet to showcase their hard work.”
Exhibitors can expect detailed information from the Page County Extension and Outreach office concerning show and event details.
