The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Page County Public Health identified an additional case of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, April 29, bringing the total number of county positive cases to six.
This individual is a middle age adult (41 – 60 years) and has contracted the virus via community spread. This person is currently recovering at home.
All residents should continue to:
· Stay home as much as possible.
· Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
· Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Iowa Code section 139A.3(2)(b) provides that information regarding disease investigations “provided to or maintained by the department, a local board, or a local department, which identifies a person infected with or exposed to a reportable or other disease or health condition, is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.”
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-HealthIssues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.