According to an April 2 Facebook post from the Clarinda Community Preschool Board, the school will close at the end of the school year.
“Circumstances beyond our control have forced us to search for a new location and with limited options in Clarinda, we have not been successful in finding a location,” stated the letter. The school had 29 students and two staff members.
Housed in what was known as the former First United Methodist Church education building, Page County purchased the building last year. County officials are working on remodeling plans for the building to be used for the county’s 911 operation and public health department.
The county continued to have the preschool in operation after they purchased the building.
“We hope that with the closing of our preschool there may be more opportunities ahead for students to be part of the free preschool initiative,” states the letter.
Clarinda school district Superintendent Chris Bergman said last week school officials had previously met with preschool staff but was not in the position to take on its operation.
“There were several of us in communication with the preschool as with other preschool operations in town. We made it clear we are only looking into what it could look like,” Bergman said. “Our timeline was not what their timeline was.”
Bergman said as the district was working on the purchase of the former Shopko building, which was board approved in late March, the district didn’t know the preschool was going announce its closure.
“I wish our timelines would have matched up, but they didn’t,” she said.
Bergman said according to state regulations, state funding does not pay for an entire preschool operation.
“Some schools, because it’s only partial funding, cannot afford a full-day program,” she said.
Bergman said she has recently met with other rural Iowa superintendents.
“There are communities where there are community donations. We are exploring that to offset the other half of preschool’s cost,” she said. “It would sound simple if we (Clarinda) take over, but not thinking about funding sources on our end. It’s not a free preschool. We are looking at every possibility we can to be fiscally responsible to support families who are my need that full day option,” she said.
The preschool has been in operation for more than 45 years according to the letter.
