There will be three polling sites in Page County for the Tuesday, June 2 primary.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said in an attempt to limit exposure to precinct election voters from the COVID-19, and an increase in voter utilization of the absentee ballots.
“Additional safety precautions are being implemented at these locations on election day, including protective plexiglass shields, masks, a pen for every voter, floor signs marking social distancing and disinfecting supplies for voting equipment,” she said.
The polls, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., will be at for the following precincts:
Clarinda Lied Library – Clarinda 1, Clarinda 2, Amity, Buchanan, East River, Douglas, Harlan, Nebraska, Nodaway, and Valley Townships. Braddyville, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh and Yorktown.
Shenandoah Historical Society Building – Shenandoah 1, Shenandoah 2, Shenandoah 3, Colfax, Grant, Lincoln, Morton, Tarkio, and Washington Townships. Blanchard, Coin, and Northboro
Essex City Hall – Essex, Pierce and Fremont Townships
Republican Page County voters will decide among candidates for supervisor in district 3, which covers the town of Clarinda, between incumbent Chuck Morris and Judy Kennedy. Morris is finishing his first term as supervisor. There are no Democrat candidates.
District 1 supervisor has five Republican candidates. On the ticket are Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman. There were no Democrat candidates who filed.
Tim Johnson is running unaffiliated for district 1. He will not be on the June 2 ballot. He will be listed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The other two seats on this year’s primary ballot only have the incumbents, both Republican; sheriff Lyle Palmer and auditor Wellhausen. There are no Democrat candidates.
Republican state Senator Mark Costello is running against Richard Crouch for Dist. 12. Joseph Norris is the Democrat candidate for the seat.
Democrats will decide among Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauor and Cal Woods for Senator. Republican Joni Ernst is the incumbent.
Republicans will choose between Bill Schafer and David Young for U.S. Rep. Dist. 3. Democrat Cindy Axne is the incumbent.
“We continue to be committed to making sure that every eligible voter in Page County has the opportunity to vote and that their vote counts,” Wellhausen said.
The county had 2,642 absentee ballot requests as of May 21.
Those with questions or concerns regarding precinct polling locations can contact the office at 712-542-3219 or auditor@co.page.ia.us.
Watch for the Herald-Journal Facebook page June 2 for results.
