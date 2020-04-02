Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...A MIX OF PRECIPITATION EXPECTED, TRENDING TOWARD LIGHT FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SLEET OVERNIGHT. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&