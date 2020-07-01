The Sidney Rodeo Parade Committee met on June 23, and organizer Ken Brown stresses to the public, “The Rodeo Parade will go on.”
The parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 1, and organizers are looking for parade participants and volunteers for the day of the event.
Brown indicated he thought the crowd size might be much larger for the rodeo and the Rodeo Parade this year because people were “so sick of being stuck at home.” Brown said he understood Jaccqulene Tackett planned to put on Rodeo Day on that Saturday again, as well, which would also add to the crowd.
Mel Fuelling attended the meeting and mentioned that there were a few rodeos that had cancelled that had 800 riders each, so the rider participation at the Sidney Rodeo might be much higher than usual, too.
Brown said he had put off a decision on the Rodeo Parade until just recently while waiting to see how the pandemic went, so now he was going to be rushing to get participants and volunteers and everything planned. Originally he had wanted to have a contest for the best float, best vehicle and best storefront, but those ideas were scrapped when COVID-19 came along. Now it will be enough to ensure the parade goes on and is well received.
So far, Brown said he had sent out letters at the first of the year to 90 previous parade participants inviting them back, and he just recently sent out email reminders with the entry form. He has been posting reminders on Facebook, and will send out additional emails within the week to those past participants who hadn’t responded yet. Participation in the parade is not limited to just those who have already attended, though, and Brown hopes some new groups, organizations and individuals will contact him to enter. He also planned to run some newspaper advertising for a few weeks.
At the time of the June 23 meeting, Brown said he knew he had about 15 participant groups lined up. He did not know if there would be any marching bands because of coronavirus restrictions, and is waiting to hear back from Nicole Zavadil about the Sidney band. He planned to contact a few local car clubs to see if they would be interested in entering their cars in the parade.
Those present tossed ideas around regarding other people that should be invited to be in the parade, as well as next steps that need to be taken in organizing the event.
Brown said he still needs more volunteers for the day of the event, to help line entries up, keep everything running smoothly, and clean up behind horses during and after the parade. He hoped to rent or borrow a utility vehicle or golf cart for himself and other organizers to get from place to place in a hurry on parade day. He said he will wait to hear from the Rodeo Board about the grand marshal and contact that person to be in the parade.
Brown said he hoped people/groups would try to space themselves on the sidewalks and courthouse lawn as much as possible during the parade to meet social distancing needs if they are still in effect.
In a change from last year, there will be no hot dogs served at the elementary after the parade, as manpower is stretched too thin. Additionally, Brown stressed, absolutely no candy is to be thrown from vehicles. In last year’s parade it became clear that children were running out too far into the street after candy, endangering themselves. Groups walking are welcome to hand out candy or items to people as they walk by, as long as people aren’t rushing into the street in front of entrants.
Brown asks the public to help spread the word that parade entrants and volunteers are sought, and urges those who want to be in the parade to contact him by phone at 806-290-1857, by email at: dadco32002@yahoo.com or click on the Book Now button on the Sidney Rodeo Parade Facebook page.
Jumping over hurdles so the rodeo may go on
Fans continue to wonder what the 97th annual Sidney Championship Rodeo will look like this year amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Well, that’s probably a good question,” said David Magel, Rodeo Board president. “It changes every few days. We’re just going to follow the guidelines from the state thus far and the county.”
Magel said they would keep spectators in the stands to a 50% capacity, enforce social distancing and have signage visible. He said at this time, spectators will not be required to wear masks. Magel said hand sanitizer will be available and they are considering sanitizing the grandstands daily.
“We’re going to try and do everything we can to make people feel comfortable being there,” said Magel.
It takes the effort of the spectators as well as everybody else to follow the guidelines, he said.
Magel said the PRCA has its own set of guidelines that will have to be followed as well. He said some of those guidelines include contestants being required to wear masks and sanitizing of the bucking shoots and timed event shoots.
At this time, Magel still anticipates vendors being part of the rodeo this year but is unsure of what their guidelines will look like.
Magel said he didn’t have a lot of concerns about having the rodeo with COVID-19 still circulating, but encourages everyone to maintain social distancing and good hygiene practices.
“I’m sure we’ll have some hurdles that we’ve never had before,” said Magel. “ It’s one of those things if you take a year off, it’s pretty hard to recover. It was a tough decision to go forward or just not have it. It’s easy not to have it. I guess we’ll work through the hurdles to have it.”
Magel said the Sidney Championship Rodeo had only been canceled three times during the 97 years and that was during World War II. He said they didn’t use the word canceled, however, but instead said postponed.
Positive feedback on the decision to go forward with the rodeo is being received, Magel said.
“The pre-ticket sales have been really good,” said Magel. “So that’s kinda a sign that people want to get out and get things somewhat back to normal, I guess.”
Magel is expecting to have a record number of contestants this year.
“I think we’ll have a really good rodeo as long as we can get enough people in here to make a profit,” said Magel. “It’s kinda an unknown this year and I hope they relax some of the restrictions.”
Something new this year is the grandstand seating will be general admission every night. The board decided not to have reserved seating in the grandstands to help with social distancing measures. The reserved box seating and Ada box seating will still be available, with guidelines being followed.
The rodeo performance will be at 8 p.m. and run July 28 through August 1. There will not be any bands after the Friday and Saturday performances as in years past. Magel said this decision was made before the outbreak of COVID-19.
To purchase pre-sale tickets, call the box office at 712-374-2695, 10 am to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
