The Clarinda School Board approved March 25 the district’s participation in the Leader in Me (LiM) program for the next three school years.
LiM offers holistic experiences for staff, students and parents as part of an effort to establish a common culture and language within the school environment.
Bergman said one of the primary advantages of the program is that is it “all encompassing.”
Leadership principles and lessons are not delivered through a formal curriculum, but rather are incorporated into regular coursework, as well as blended with traditions, systems and cultural elements that already exist within a district.
The program includes training in goal setting, data tracking and personal accountability, and provides sequential steps to aid schools in reaching targeted outcomes.
With enhanced leadership abilities in place for teachers, action can be pursued to successfully develop those skills in students, starting with pupils in elementary grades.
For the program, the district will expend $48,845.68 for the 2020-2021 school year, and $40,445.68 in each of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 terms.
LiM has been endorsed by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL), which through research and practice has studied how children and adults learn to understand and manage emotions, set goals, demonstrate empathy, form positive relationships and make responsible decisions.
In other business, the board:
Approved the purchase of software called Securly, a cloud-based device management tool that maintains filters to make Web experiences safer for students. An auditing feature allows scanning of real-time e-mails and has 24-hour specialists reviewing flagged activities. The purchase price was $27,979.50 for a three-year agreement.
Approved the purchase of software called Frontline that supports electronic absence management along with tracking such elements as state licensure, certification requirements and hiring processes. It also has a professional component regarding the use of evidence-based, ongoing support for teacher growth. The purchase price was $29,772.12 for the 2019-2020 school year and $39,400.41 for the 2020-2021 term.
Approved the purchase of software called Forecast5 that will give the district the ability to forecast future staffing needs, as well as address issues such as negotiations, categorical funds and certain levies. The platform provides efficient and effective means to support the bulk of instructional decisions and resources, along with overall school improvement processes, staff salaries, transportation and other larger district costs. The purchase price was $24,265.63.
Approved a bid of $77,800 from Electronic Sound, Inc., for the replacement of the intercom and bell-clock systems in district buildings. The new system will integrate current phones and allow administrators to control bell schedules from their computers.
Approved a bid of $43,977 from Wallin Plumbing and Heating for the replacement of the hot water heater and storage tanks at Clarinda High School. The current heater, the only source of hot water for the building, was installed in 1994.
Approved sending a district teacher-led safety team, consisting of staff from the high school, Clarinda Middle School and Garfield Elementary School, to the National School Safety Program July 12-July 15 in Denver, Colorado. Topics to be explored include lessons learned from traumatic events, and new, pre-emptive school safety measures.
Approved a lease-purchase agreement for $238,289.20 with Apple, Inc. for computer resources, with the payments to be expensed to the district’s SAVE account.
Approved the donation of $940 from four anonymous donors to be used for the purchase of food items for the district’s “Feeding Our Birds” project, through which meals are being provided to families while schools are closed during the coronavirus emergency.
Approved the 2020-2021 school calendar. It includes 1,080 hours of instruction, with a focus on increased time that supports improved learning and professional development. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 24. Graduation is Sunday, May 23, 2021, and the last day is Tuesday, May 25.
Approved the district audit for the 2019 fiscal year.
Approved the second and final readings of revised policies related to treatment options for students and employees regarding communicable diseases.
Approved hirings of Colby Pedersen as director of finance; Collin Bevins as well-being coach; and Connor Hanafan as head girls’ basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.