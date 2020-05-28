Action to upgrade essential equipment in Clarinda School District facilities was taken by the board of education at a meeting Wednesday, May 13.
Directors approved the replacement of two heat pumps in the gymnasium at Clarinda Middle School for $67,644. The amount includes $39,517 for the units from Trane, and $28,127 for installation by Wallin Plumbing and Heating.
Also approved was the purchase -- from Wallin Plumbing and Heating for $12,761.33 -- of a new heat pump for the kindergarten-eighth grade library.
One of the current pair of pumps in the gymnasium is inoperative because of a faulty compressor, and the compressors in both units have been replaced multiple times, according to information furnished to the board by Maintenance Director Craig Hill. The pumps were installed in 1997.
The pump regulating the temperature in the library and a storage room also was installed in 1997 and has a grounded compressor.
“We’re coming into, in both these cases, where life expectancy is reached,” Hill said. “There’s really no reason to repair anything of that age. That’s just the ‘nature of the beast’.”
He said replacing the pumps was “not on my initial budget for the year because they weren’t broken at that time.”
Regarding other existing equipment in district buildings, Hill said, “We need to start budgeting for replacement projects in the future, because we are going to be seeing more and more of those every year.”
During the May 13 meeting, several retiring district staff members were recognized and honored.
They were Rebecca Ascherl, TLC literacy lead; Kennon Balster, TLC lead and drama/large group speech teacher; David Carper, industrial technology teacher; Kim McNees, middle school teacher; and Cindy Williams, middle school special education teacher.
The combined teaching experience of the group was calculated at 160 years.
“That’s a lot of kids’ lives you have touched,” said Board President Greg Jones in praising the individuals for their careers as educators.
Jones and other current directors Trish Bergren, Ann Meyer, Stacy Pulliam and Darin Sunderman were complimented by Superintendent Chris Bergman, who expressed “very deep appreciation for each board member.”
“It’s a volunteer position,” she said. “We remember the hours you put in. You’re learning, you’re growing. This is definitely a ‘students first’ board, and that’s something you can always say with pride.”
In other business, the board:
Approved the list of graduates for the class of 2020, pending successful completion of mandated requirements.
Approved a 2020-2021 service agreement with West Central Community Action through which the agency will pay the district $450 per qualifying student per month. The Head Start program is operated through West Central.
Approved quotes for custodial supplies totaling $29,597.84 for the 2020-2021 term. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, increased amounts of soap and disinfectants will be acquired.
Approved monetary contributions of $3,335.15 from anonymous donors to support the “Feeding Our Birds” project, with the funds used to purchase food items to prepare adult meals.
Approved a sharing agreement with the Shenandoah School District for the services of an English language learners (ELL) teacher. The contract is for $33,897.44 for the 2020-2021 year.
Heard reports from Bergman on plans being developed by a teacher quality committee; from Athletic Director Josh Porter on coaching positions; and from Garfield Elementary School Principal Cynthia Opperman.
Approved resignations of Van Gilmore, high school science teacher; Michaelanne Lawrence, high school art teacher; and Balster.
Approved hirings of Jessica Doyle as elementary school teacher and high school assistant volleyball coach; Misty Wissel as middle school teacher; Jeff McCall for a high school industrial technology position (.4 FTE); Carson Riedel as high school assistant baseball coach; Zach Goering as high school freshmen baseball coach; Haley Weis for the middle school head girls’ track position; and Conner Hanafan, Logan Wood and James Hash for summer weight room supervision positions. (If the summer program cannot be conducted due to the COVID-19 situation, these positions will not be paid.)
Approved transfers of Susan Brown from middle school teacher to high school math teacher; Marilyn Wagoner from elementary teacher to elementary teacher lead; and Andrew Almelien from high school assistant football coach to middle school head football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.