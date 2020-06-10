Funding and plans for the improvements to Cardinal Field were approved Monday, June 1, during a special meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors.
During the special meeting held at the McKinley Central Office, two public hearings were held related to the improvement project. Due to size limitations related to the COVID-19 virus, the meeting was also streamed on Zoom thus allowing citizens of the school district to comment during the hearings.
The first hearing dealt with the use of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund to finance the project. Work includes reconstruction of the football field with a natural grass surface and drainage improvements to manage storm water runoff.
According to the official notice of public hearing that had to be published regarding the use of the SAVE funds, “the current estimated cost of this athletic facility infrastructure project is $500,000.”
A second hearing was then held allowed residents of the school district to comment on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total cost of the intended improvements to Cardinal Field.
No oral or written comments were presented during either public hearing. Therefore, the board approved a resolution supporting the use of SAVE funds for the project. The project plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated total cost of the improvements were also approved.
A contract was approved by the board March 17 naming Larson Engineering as the engineer of the improvement project. The company will seek bids for the necessary work and oversee the project.
In other business Monday, the board approved the hiring of Jana Iske as a fifth grade teacher; Collin Bevins, high school wrestling coach; Susan Lauritsen, theatre production director and large group speech coach; Chad Blank, assistant high school boys’ basketball coach; and Rod Williams, assistant high school football coach.
