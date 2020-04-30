Clarinda schools will have one less administrator for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Clarinda School Board Wednesday, April 22, approved the “non-renewal” of an administrative contract “in order to achieve a budgetary alignment as the result of the necessity to hire additional teaching staff to provide credit-bearing, graduation-required classes, as well as to hire instructors in agriculture, construction and other career pathways,” according to the agenda.
The specific position was not announced during the meeting.
After the meeting, Superintendent Chris Bergman said more information could be released during the board’s May meeting.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact academics in the Clarinda district.
“Continuous learning” procedures implemented in response to a previous order from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on school closures remain in effect. Educational resources are being provided online and by other means.
“High school teachers believe it is best for [students] to receive the grade they earned at the end of the third quarter for their grade report and credit,” Bergman said.
She noted “seniors are currently able to review some of those assignments during this closing time, [but] we cannot grade because we’re on ‘voluntary’ status.”
Feedback is being offered, and students have access to additional instructional material.
“They are moving forward,” Bergman said.
She praised teachers, parents and “everyone who’s juggling everything to ensure that our students learn.”
In an action related to the closure, the board approved a resolution suspending provisions of policies regarding minimum graduation requirements. The resolution authorizes the superintendent to “determine that a senior has met the requirements to graduate in following the guidance” from the Iowa Department of Education.
In other matters at the meeting, the board gave approval to Larson Engineering, Inc., to solicit bids for an improvement project at the football field at the high school. The work will include removing the existing grass and replacing it with sod, along with correcting drainage issues at the site.
Larson representative Michael Murphy, who spoke with directors via a video conferencing link, said he hoped to have bids returned by May 21.
Depending on the outcome of the bidding process, a pre-construction meeting could take place the week of June 15, and actual work could begin on June 22. A “substantial completion” inspection could be scheduled on, or prior to, Aug. 6, with a final inspection scheduled for Aug. 20.
Installing sod on the field is one component of overall improvements envisioned by the board for the location. Directors have previously discussed the need to upgrade the practice field and to place a new overlay on the track.
Murphy said he believed the practice field work “could be done under another project, and the track would be a separate bid form anyway.”
“The first priority would be [to have] the competitive football field completed before your first game in the fall,” he said.
He recommended that the district not postpone bidding for that project in order to include related work at this time.
In other business, the board:
Approved an amended budget for the 2019-2020 term. The total amount in the “instruction” category was increased from $7,815,770 to $8,105,660, and in the “other expenditures” category the amount went from $479,124 to $525,000. The changes were needed because of the addition of instructional personnel, and to meet expenses for construction and facility acquisition projects. Earlier this spring, the district purchased the former Shopko building in Clarinda.
Approved a STEM Scale-Up Program award that will support differentiated classroom instruction. Three levels of content enable teachers to address a range of student needs. “Standards-based” centers include activities and “manipulatives” that help students deepen their understanding of key math concepts. Teacher Emily Thompson applied for the award on behalf of the district.
Approved an operational sharing agreement with the Green Hills AEA that will allow the district to provide two days per week of support from a licensed social worker, who will work with counselors, staff and the administration to offer support and guidance to students and families needing assistance. Total cost will be $18,852.56, plus associated travel expenses.
Approved a school-based interventionist agreement with the Green Hills AEA for the 2020-2021 year. The staff member will provide on-site supervision to students at the middle school and high school levels, dealing with misbehavior and truancy, as well as providing court and family assistance and resource development. The cost will be $22,650.
Approved an agreement with the Green Hills AEA for the establishment, operation and management of a therapeutic classroom in a district building. The room will provide a setting for up to eight students at a time who are experiencing behavioral difficulties.
Approved applying for a National School Violence Prevention Program grant that would provide up to 75 percent funding for school safety measures in and around district buildings and school grounds. Identified have been projects to replace interior classroom doors with doors that will lock from the inside, and to remove side panel glass.
Approved adding an industrial technology position for four, half-days per week for the 2020-2021 term.
Approved the transfer of Cassie Eberly from elementary teacher leader to TLC literacy lead for the 2020-2021 year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.