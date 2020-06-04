Last winter, testing revealed elevated levels of radon in areas of the Garfield Elementary School building -- the gymnasium, teachers’ lounge, some classrooms and other rooms.
Corrective measures were undertaken and retesting was done. The amount of radon was found to have decreased, but “did not get down to the level needed, which is four parts per million,”
Clarinda School District Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill told Board of Education directors during a meeting Wednesday, May 27.
Hill contacted two companies that have had experience with radon mitigation procedures. Presence of the gas has been linked to health problems in individuals exposed to it.
After inspecting the Garfield building, representatives of the companies “felt that the mitigation process would not be possible because of the gym’s units,” Hill said. “The air we pull with our heat unit would overpower any type of mitigation system we could put in there.”
Such as system, he said, involves pumping the radon gas “out of the ground and into the atmosphere. But the gym unit we currently have would compete against that. We couldn’t make it comfortable in the gym with this type of mitigation.”
The advice from the company representatives was to seal floor vents and install a rooftop unit.
That was the recommendation Hill made to the board, which gave its approval to replace the HVAC system in the gym.
The $138,779 project will include acquisition of a new unit from Trane, along with general engineering work and all electrical and mechanical components for the new system.
Through U.S. Commodities, Hill said, “we have been able to get government pricing on our rooftop unit” and are “guaranteed the lowest possible price through discounts, as well as any type of rebates that we could get. We have fulfilled our obligation for that part of the bidding process.”
A separate project would be work on the roof where the new unit will be placed. Hill estimated the cost could be $15,000.
That would cover repairs and masonry work and “possibly putting mini-splits in the teachers’ lounge and upper storeroom to make those spaces environmentally friendly to [people] who are there.” No air systems are in the locations at present.
Also included would be the removal of the current system and some demolition, which could be done by the district’s maintenance department personnel.
Hill said he was still gathering information related to this project, and once he obtained bids for the work he would make a recommendation to the board on how to proceed.
But he said he wanted to move forward with the HVAC replacement for the gym “so I can get the equipment ordered and get it in this summer.”
Hill termed the acquisition of the new system a “health and safety issue that I believe cannot [be] delayed. It is important that this project, even though it was not on our capital project list, be completed before the beginning of the next school year.”
On another matter, Hill said during a recent visit to the school district by the Iowa Fire Marshal, some minor violations were discovered, such as issues with exit lights and emergency lights in buildings.
“There was nothing major on the report, and we’re in the process of getting that taken care of,” he said, adding that he had completed a correction plan and sent it to the fire marshal.
Hill also reviewed some current maintenance and facility improvement projects. Handrails have been installed on the bleachers at Clarinda Middle School, and work is continuing on a new intercom bell system in school offices. Weather has delayed work on the roof project at Clarinda High School, and there is a need to order additional material.
In other business, the board:
Approved a purchasing agreement for 2020-2021 with Green Hills Area Education Agency for food, ware wash and small ware items. The Clarinda district participates in the arrangement to take advantage of discounted pricing that the AEA is able to provide from collective purchasing.
Approved hirings of Bryce Giesmann as high school art teacher and Chad Blank for the position of high school boys’ track coach.
Approved the resignation of high school social studies teacher Jennifer Cole.
Approved the transfer of high school teacher Mike Smith to high school instructional coach.
