Clarinda School Board members received information from Superintendent Chris Bergman April 8 about procedures for “continuous learning” that have been implemented in the district during the statewide school closures ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a response to the current caronavirus pandemic.
Clarinda students have not been to school since March 13.
Students in Clarinda schools have access to instructional resources on a “voluntary” basis, meaning that grades are not being recorded for the work completed.
This status will continue until April 30, the date through which Reynolds’s order remains in effect.
“Our plans are fluid,” Bergman said, adding that if the closures continue for the rest of the school year, the district might consider shifting to a “required” status for certain grade levels.
She said she recommended to state officials that guidelines be developed not only at grade level, but also for enrollment in credit-bearing classes, “so that one student’s situation won’t impact everyone else.”
Regarding specific instruction, Bergman said “informative feedback is what we should be doing because that’s what helps kids grow in their learning and their proficiency.”
She praised district teachers for their collaborative involvement in implementing the local plan, and she cited their efforts to maintain contact with students and parents while delivering lessons and providing educational support.
“This has been a really big endeavor,” Bergman said. “And I’m proud of what we’ve done.”
In an action related to the school closures, the board approved the acceptance of a contribution of $6,999.57 from anonymous donors to support the “Feeding Our Birds” project.
The district, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, is providing meals to families in need. Stakeholders have given money to help purchase food items used in the preparation of meals for adults. Bergman said up to 200 adults have been assisted during some past weeks. The number of children aided has ranged from 250 to 400 weekly.
