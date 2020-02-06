Repairs needed at various buildings in the Clarinda Community School District have altered the proposed summer maintenance schedule for the school district.
District Maintenance Director Craig Hill met with the Board of Directors for the district during its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29, to review three projects needing attention in the district. Hill presented his initial project list to the board in November 2019.
“I am gathering information and will come back to you in February with some hard numbers, and a list for you to make a decision on,” Hill said.
The project Hill said he is most adamant about completing is a roof project for the Clarinda High School gymnasium. Hill said drawings and specifications for repairs to the roof would be presented to the board during its meeting Feb. 12.
“On Feb. 25, we will have a pre-bid meeting with any contractor that is interested in the job. They are required to be at the pre-bid meeting if they are going to bid the project. We want to make sure everybody knows what they’re getting into before they get there,” Hill said.
Bids for the project would have to be submitted to the district by March 5. A public hearing on the project would be held March 11, after which a contract could be awarded to the winning bidder. Hill said work on the project is scheduled to start June 1 and be completed by Aug. 1.
“There are two other items that I need to bring up, that were not on that list, but have arose in the last couple of months,” Hill said.
The first of those projects involved the heat pumps for the gymnasium at Clarinda Middle School. Hill said there are two pumps that control the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system for the gym and one of them has malfunctioned.
“Currently, we are operating and doing fine. But, for the longevity of it, we need to do something. It’s really not going to be cost effective to repair this thing. Since they work in tandem with one another, it’s necessary to replace both of them,” Hill said.
Hill said he has been working with companies to develop a proposal for replacing the heat pumps. He estimated the cost of the project to be between $80,000 and $85,000.
“This has probably moved up on the list of the priorities,” Hill said.
The second project involved the lack of hand rails and half steps on gymnasium bleachers at Clarinda Middle School to assist people sitting higher in the bleachers. After speaking with the company that installed the bleachers, Hill said it would cost $8,500 to add those features.
“I think that is probably an important project we need to consider as well,” Hill said.
Hill said he also spoke to the company about saving the bleachers should something ever have to be done to repair or replace the gymnasium floors.
Since the bleachers are motorized, Hill learned they could be detached from the wall and walked to the middle of the floor while work any work is done in the area the bleachers are located. Then, once the work is completed, they could be moved back in place.
“So we wouldn’t have to actually dismantle them and move them out of the gym completely. So that’s a good thing,” Hill said.
Later in the meeting, a two-year contract with Garratt-Callahan for water treatment services relating to the HVAC systems in the district was also approved. The total cost of the contract was 12,276.
Clarinda has worked with the company for 11 years. Under the current two-year contract, Clarinda paid $12,155 for the water treatment services. That is an increase of only $121 over two years.
“It covers everything. All the testing and all the chemicals we use. When I started 11 years ago, we had absolutely zero treatment,” Hill said. “It’s a closed loop system. It does not involve the domestic water. It’s a completely different system, but the amount of sludge and stuff I was pulling out of those heat pumps, screens and filters (was bad). It really does do its job, to the point our chemical usage has decreased because we’ve been on a system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.