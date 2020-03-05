After months of review and research to find their most productive place, some Clarinda principals were given slightly new assignments last month.
“I asked them to make a list of what their strengths are,” said Superintendent Chris Bergman about principals Cynthia Opperman, Paul Henely, Josh Porter and Denise Green.
“Step two was for them to go other trusted people and ask them what they think their strengths are. I made a list. Each person took that and created an assessment of their personal strengths. After all of that, we reviewed it.”
Opperman, who had been principal for kindergarten through fourth grade, is now principal of preschool through second grade.
Paul Henely, who was principal of fifth grade through eighth grade, is now overseeing third through sixth grade.
Allie Wellhausen is administrator over seventh and eighth-grades. She was in district office as director of student services, which she will still be involved. Wellhausen has acquired her certification for administrative duties.
High school principal Denise Green and assistant Josh Porter were involved in the research, but were not given new assignments. All of the principals’ rate of pay did not change.
How long the new assignments will last has not been determined. Bergman said the new positions will be reviewed at the end of the school year.
“This is not changing anyone because they didn’t do something. It’s change to allow for a strength-based organization to strive,” Bergman said. “After being her a while and knowing the leadership team, we’ve had conversations about how we function as a system. We are responsible for the learners in preschool through 12th grade,” Bergman said. “Everyone responds differently to things. We took it slow, intentionally, to learn our administrative team better.”
Bergman began her position last summer.
“Most organizations, especially education, we have in mind what the box is for a principal. Rather than look at organization, as predetermined by outside sources, we want to build what we thought was the most responsive, team oriented we could to become a healthy, strength-based organization,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be awesome to work 80 to 90 percent in your strength area and be more focused?”
For example, Clarinda wants to improve its literacy among younger students which is why Opperman listed reading as strength.
“When you think about the need for collaboration for student needs, if we don’t model that, they won’t understand the power of that. For this to work, our teams need to collaborate. Then we get in the counselor and instructional coaches for this conversation. We shared the concept with them to better understand ourselves and better serve student needs which is also our teachers’ needs.”
Bergman and the others will keep track of the related statistics and data related to the new slots to show the improvement with students.
“We won’t see student achievement improve until we boil it down to a personal level,” she said. “We know it won’t be perfect and flawless. You plan for black-and-white, but the world is gray.”
