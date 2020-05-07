Since the day they started kindergarten the members of the class of 2020 have envisioned how much fun their senior year would be. However, with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seniors at Clarinda High School had their final year cut drastically short.
“When you start elementary school you look up to the seniors and see the things they get to do. So, when you get to your senior year and you are not able to do them, as a whole, it is just sad,” Hallee Fine said.
“Looking back on it now, what I have missed most is getting to see my friends every day. For us seniors this was our last go around. This was our chance to go through all those things you have looked forward to from your freshman, sophomore and junior years and seen the other seniors do. I will hang on to the memories of those times I had with my friends doing the normal things kids do,” Connor Brown said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds initially ordered a one month closure of all schools in the state starting March 16. Then, on April 17, Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced school district would remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
The final day of school for the Clarinda Community School District was scheduled for Thursday, May 21.
Senior Kory Rogers said he was shocked the when the state made its initial order in March to close school for one month. Senor Laney Boltinghouse said she was also surprised by the announcement because she did not think the spread of the COVID-19 virus would escalate to the level of a global pandemic that would have such a dramatic impact on a small town in Iowa like Clarinda.
“In the beginning, just for our safety, I think they needed to do something like a school shutdown. But I wasn’t really looking at the potential long-term impact,” Fine said.
Therefore, when the school closure was extended for the remainder of the year, the Clarinda seniors said they were both sad and stunned to realize their final year of high school had suddenly come to such an abrupt halt.
“The hardest part was we did not know at the time March 13 would be our last day of high school. The more I thought about that, I realized what I would be missing out on. There was track season, prom and graduation, but the small things were what really got to me. I realized I wouldn’t be able to experience those small things because the year got cut short,” Boltinghouse said.
In conjunction with the closing of the schools for the remainder of the school year, the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association canceled the spring sports season. Those activities had been placed in a prohibited phase meaning no organized practices or contests could be held during the initial month school was suspended.
Clarinda High School had already started boys’ and girls’ track practices at the time the prohibited phase was initiated. Practice for boys’ and girls’ golf and tennis were scheduled to start the same day the school closure went into effect.
Brown and Rogers were both looking forward to the boys’ tennis season. Last season, Rogers came within one match of qualifying for the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament in singles play. Brown was preparing for his third season of varsity tennis for the Cardinals and was also going to participate in track as a senior.
“At first it was up in the air if we would go back and play spring sports. When then canceled the season it was sad. There for a while not getting to play my senior year of tennis with Kory was hard to accept. I’m grasping it now and I’m not too upset because I realize there is nothing I can do to change it,” Brown said.
Brown and Rogers also played football and basketball together. Rogers was also involved with Mentors in Violence Protection (MVP) and the National Honor Society. Brown was a member of the Brokaw FFA Chapter.
Boltinghouse participated in band and color guard. She also served as a football cheerleader as well as being a member of MVP and the National Honor Society.
Fine played volleyball and basketball for Clarinda during the fall and winter sports seasons. She was planning to play golf this spring and softball this summer. The status of the high school baseball and softball seasons this summer has not been determined. Fine was also a member of FCCLA and the National Honor Society.
However, Fine said her greatest memory and most important accomplishment during her senior year was serving as a peer tutor for the special education students at Clarinda High School.
“I started going because I saw them in different classes and wanted to spend time with them one on one. I wanted to get to know them. Originally, I was just going on my open period, but then I was offered the opportunity to be a peer tutor for the second semester. I was in there every single day for one period. Just seeing how much they appreciated it and the smiles on their faces was amazing. I played a lot of UNO with them and they considered me a friend,” Fine said. “Having COVID-19 cut off that communication was very hard.”
Two other significant blows the Class of 2020 had to endure with the ending of the school year was the postponement of their prom and graduation. The Clarinda High School Senior Prom was scheduled for April 25 and graduation was planned for May 17.
“Prom was to be April 25. We didn’t really do anything for it because it’s hard to only have 10 in a group with social distancing,” Fine said. “I wasn’t really surprised when they said the school year was over. I just thought of all the memories I didn’t have as a senior like walking across the stage at the time we were supposed to.”
“It’s weird not having a normal ceremony. I think everyone wants to have some kind of ceremony even if it’s later this summer. Something you’ll never forget is your graduation,” Rogers said.
However, several options are being explored to find a way to allow the seniors to participate in these activities while still complying with precautions related to spreading the COVID-19 virus. A graduation “drive-by parade” will be held from 2-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, along Cardinal Drive from State Street to West Garfield Street. The public will be able to drive by and salute the seniors, who will be standing next to signs to identify them. The Clarinda Foundation is coordinating the production of the signs.
A “parking lot” graduation ceremony is also being considered for either June 21 or July 19 if the restrictions are still in place. Seniors would drive through the parking lot and be presented their diploma by school officials.
As for prom, school officials and members of the junior class are considering holding the event June 20 or July 18. Holding virtual formats of both events has also been considered.
“I am really confident in our school staff and student council. They are working really hard and I fully believe they will give us as much as they can, in a safe manner, to make sure the seniors get to experience what other seniors do with prom and graduation,” Brown said.
“I’m personally very grateful (Clarinda High School principal Denise) Green and (assistant principal Josh) Porter are working toward something for us. I know there is a whole deal about gradation and how important it is to seniors. Having a ceremony, even if it’s in July, would be amazing. It’s sad we can’t have one in May,” Fine said.
“Prom and graduation were the hardest things not to be able to look forward to. I’m glad the school is looking to put them on in the most normal way possible,” Boltinghouse said.
Although classes at Clarinda High School have ended for the year, that does not mean school and homework has ceased for the four seniors. Boltinghouse, Brown, Fine and Rogers are all taking courses at Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda. Those classes have switched to an online format as a result of the virus.
“It has definitely been an adjustment. If you are taking college classes, you have a time set to go or work on homework. Now, you have to adjust and work it into your schedule. The teachers at Iowa Western have done a good job of transitioning to online, but it is definitely a change to going in person. Being online makes it harder to ask questions and get a hold of your teacher,” Rogers said.
“I think it is good they are still doing online classes because with everyone staying home there is not a lot of structure. The homework is also good because it keeps your brain working even as much as you don’t like homework. So, I think it is certainly benefiting me,” Boltinghouse said.
“Without having the school open, it limits your face to face interaction with teachers. We have been using Zoom and online access to talk to them and get through class. So we are still getting a good education,” Brown said. “This experience has opened our eyes and shown us how good our technology is.”
Boltinghouse will be attending Buena Vista University. She will serve as a football cheerleader and major in elementary education.
Brown said he plans to attend Metropolitan Community College in Omaha in the fall. He will study to be a utility line technician.
Fine has enrolled at Iowa State University and will major in biology. She hopes to then enter medical school to become a physician assistant.
Despite the unusual year the Clarinda seniors have been forced to endure, they said it has also been a valuable learning experience. The pandemic has shown them they are not isolated from the reality of the world and the challenges life can offer.
“No one has ever gone through something like this, so it has been a learning experience. You can’t take anything for granted because, literally, in the blink of an eye it can be taken away from you. It has helped us grow, mature and realize you can’t take things for granted. You have to appreciate every day and take things one step at a time as you learn to cope with adversity,” Boltinghouse said.
“I am not disappointed, but sad about what our senior year was,” Fine said. “As seniors, there are so many of us all across the country and world that are in the same boat. It’s hard to think about it like that, but we’re not the only ones facing this.”
“We have to be more careful around people, especially those with compromised immune systems. We need to continue using proper etiquette for coughing or sneezing, washing our hands and try to stay healthy,” Brown said. “It has also shown us we can’t take seeing our friends and being around people for granted. Since that has been taken away, I have missed being around people and the venues around town that have been shut down. We really should appreciate what we have.”
South Page senior tries to salvage year
There are advantages of attending a small high school, although the COVID-19 threat isn’t the preferred way to find out. There are only five in the class of 2020.
South Page High senior Amorette Mackey is trying to salvage what she can from her last year knowing her last time in a classroom was March 16. What started out as a four-week suspension from school, the potential spread of the virus eventually forced state officials April 17 to cancel the remaining school year.
Since then, school districts have provided some educational material through technology to the students.
Mackey said South Page school officials offered options to the seniors on how to have some sort of commencement exercise, originally scheduled May 17.
“Since we are small class size we are able to have an outside graduation since we are under 10 people,” Mackey said. “We could have family set in cars and also live stream so people in other places could watch.”
The seniors will have the commencement May 17 on the front yard of the school while family and friends watch from their cars.
That was one of three options for graduation. Other options were to schedule the ceremony at a later date, when conditions are safe, or have a virtual graduation having the audience watch the event online.
Whatever graduation looks like, it will be the awkward conclusion for her senior year.
“I thought it was some sort of new flu. I didn’t think it was a big deal,” Mackey said when she first heard about the virus earlier this year, and before it turned Iowa upside down with temporary school and store closures and restrictions of no more than 10 in public settings.
The action to close Iowa schools for four weeks wasn’t a big disruption to the 2019 South Page homecoming queen.
“Well, shoot. I’ll have a little vacation, a little break,” she said about the first four weeks. “I didn’t think of it as anything serious.”
But that turned into serious when the remaining school year was called off.
“It was my prom,” she said. “I missed out on a normal graduation and a senior trip and the last moments with classmates.” The senior trip was planned for the resort area of Branson, Missouri.
South Page was planning a different strategy with prom this year, originally scheduled for April 18. Plans were to send all the kids to Omaha for a night of food, watch a hockey game and an entertainment center afterward – no fancy dresses, tuxes or DJs.
Mackey said the virus has not knocked her post-high school plans off the tracks. She is planning on attending Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda before transferring to get a degree in juvenile justice. Iowa Western eventually created an online class schedule for its students.
She has since been communicating with the college to make sure her application and enrollment for fall are still good.
Mackey knows Branson isn’t going away; she can go at a later, safer time. She also knows her senior year is extremely unique.
“I will never forget this,” she said
