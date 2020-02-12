Clarinda High School’s Cardinal Theatre speech team members participated in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Large Group Speech Contest held Saturday, Feb. 8 at Waukee High School.
Thirty-seven students participated in various groups. Three IHSSA certified judges independently critiqued and rated each performing group. Listed below are the students involved in the various performing groups and the ratings they received.
ONE ACT PLAY – Clowns with Guns by Christopher Evan. Ratings I – I – I
Damon Nally, Morgan Rope, Paige Daly, Rylan Henke, Hannah Powers, Gabe Holmstrom, Bryce Glidden, Gavin Moheng, Cloe Holmstrom, Samantha Eberly, Grant Turner, Hazel Morgan-Fine, Tatiana Schaapherder, Isabel Solivan, Seth Ohden, McKenzie Slough, Chase McAndrews, Anna DeGroot
READERS THEATRE – Chicken. Road. by Lindsay Price. Ratings I – I – I
Tatiana Schaapherder, Roger Peters, Tatum Watkins, Molly Lihs, Ethan Glidden, Taylor Wagoner, Sarah, Tunnicliff, Drake Riddle, Catie Plowman, Adelay Savory, Kari Van Nostrand, Emma Harris, John Schwab, Seth Ohden
RADIO BROADCASTING – Morgan Rope and Paige Daly Ratings I – I – II
MUSICAL THEATRE – Selections from 9 to 5. Ratings I – I – II Hazel Morgan-Fine, Sarah Tunnicliff, Erica VanFossen, Arin Eberly, Morgan Pruitt, Tatum Watkins
MUSICAL THEATRE – Selections from Fiddler on the Roof. Ratings II – II – II Kamdyn Beal, Dulce Guerrero, Rylee Barnhart
GROUP IMPROVISATION – Kamdyn Beal and Kari Van Nostrand Ratings II – II – II
