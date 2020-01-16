A new step in the budget process initiated by the Iowa Legislature this year will allow Clarinda residents two chances to comment on the proposed city finances for Fiscal Year 2021.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon presented his initial budget proposal to the Clarinda City Council during its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Lied Public Library. The new fiscal year for the city starts July 1.
“They wanted the general public to have another opportunity to come and speak about the budget,” McClarnon said. “We have to have an initial hearing to approve a ‘not to exceed’ levy rate. That’s something new this year. We do have to hold this public hearing at the next meeting we have.”
During the Jan. 22 meeting, citizens can comment on the proposed tax levy. Once official notice of the proposed tax levy is published, McClarnon said the city can only lower the levy rate.
McClarnon proposed keeping the tax levy rate at $17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. That is the same rate residents are being taxed at currently.
However, the proposed levy rate to be considered Jan. 22 will only be a base rate of $13.69 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. McClarnon said that is because the form to be published does not include all of the levies Clarinda taxes for.
“The thing that is very confusing about this is there are only certain levies that are part of this publication. They do not include the voted levy, which is the library levy, and it does not include the debt service levy,” McClarnon said. “I feel like this is a fairly conservative number. So, I feel like, when you look at the budget process, you may want to lower it, but I don’t see you wanting to raise it.”
McClarnon said the $17 levy rate also compares favorably with neighboring cities and cities of similar size elsewhere in Iowa. He said Shenandoah has a current levy rate of $19.92; Red Oak, $17.69; Atlantic, $16.85; Harlan, $17.09; and Glenwood, $15.31. Council Bluffs also has a levy rate of $18.26 and Des Moines has a levy rate of $16.64.
“Probably the best comparison is Centerville because they have pretty close to the same valuations we do and population. They’re at $17.88,” McClarnon said.
A public hearing to finalize the city budget was tentatively scheduled for March 11. Since the city budget does not have to be certified with the state until March 31, McClarnon said the council could push that hearing to its March 25 meeting if any changes to the budget delayed the official publication of the overall budget proposal.
As part of the budget proposal, McClarnon reviewed the various funds included in the city budget. The most significant of those is the General Fund, which funds many of the critical departments in the city. The General Fund is used to pay expenses like salaries, operating expenses and departmental capital expenditures. Employee benefits, however, are paid from a separate fund in the budget.
“When you look at everything, of all the General Fund departments, 58 percent is actually for salaries and that doesn’t include benefits,” McClarnon said. “For example, the police, 80 percent of their budget is salary. So there are some of these General Fund budgets where the salaries are the biggest part of it. So people are definitely the most expensive.”
Based on a recommendation from the Benefit Committee, the new budget features a 3 % pay increase for all salaried employees in the city. Full-time hourly employees would receive a $0.50 per hour raise, while part-time employees would receive a $0.25 per hour raise.
When combined with the employee benefits, McClarnon said city employees could receive a 4.4 percent total package increase. That includes 2.7 percent for wages.
Revenues for the city include property taxes, local option sales tax, the hotel/motel tax and the road use tax. The city also has proprietary services that generate revenue without the benefit of tax dollars. Those revenue sources include fees for water, sewer, storm sewer and yard waste. Clarinda Regional Health Center, as a municipal hospital, is also included in the overall city budget, but does not receive any funding from tax dollars.
Property taxes paid by Clarinda home or business owners are based on the assessed value of a property. However, those properties are not taxed at their full assessed value.
Instead, the state of Iowa has a rollback program that caps the taxable amount of a property. Commercial and industrial properties are taxed at 90 percent of their assessed value, while residential properties will be taxed at 55.0743 percent of their assessed value in Fiscal Year 2021 compared to 56.918 percent currently.
However, McClarnon said the value of residential property in Clarinda increased by $13 million this year compared to last year.
“I did call the assessor’s office because that was higher than what I expected it to be. They said they did a reassessment on properties, so there are a lot of properties that saw a 10 percent increase in their property valuations,” McClarnon said.
Based on the combination of the state rollback and the proposed levy rate, McClarnon said the owner of a $100,000 house in Clarinda would see a $31 decrease in taxes for the year. Meanwhile, the owner of a $200,000 business in Clarinda would see no change in their taxes next year.
Another property tax rollback implemented by the state focuses on multi-residential properties. This includes trailer courts, apartment complexes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
In 2016, the state started an eight year transition to move those properties from the commercial property tax rate to the residential tax rate. When the transition started, owners of multi-residential properties were paying taxes on 90 percent of their assessed valuation.
In the upcoming fiscal year, McClarnon said those properties will only be taxed at 71.25 percent of their assessed value. By the end of the transition in 2024, the properties will be taxed at the same rate as standard residential properties.
“This is one we will continue to lose valuation on and we will continue to lose tax dollars on. This one still irritates me because those are commercial businesses as far as I’m concerned. Any of those revenues do not stay in the state. Most of those are owned by out of state businesses. The idea of this was it would put more money in the pockets of people here in Iowa,” McClarnon said.
