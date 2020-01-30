Clarinda High School’s Cardinal Theatre speech team members participated in the Iowa High School Speech Association District Large Group Speech Contest held at Creston High School on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Thirty-seven students participated in various groups. All performing groups earned Division I ratings and will advance to the Large Group State Contest to be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at Waukee High School.
Listed below are the students involved in the various performing groups:
ONE ACT PLAY – “Clowns with Guns” by Christopher Evans: Damon Nally, Morgan Rope, Paige Daly, Rylan Henke, Hannah Powers, Gabe Holmstrom, Bryce Glidden, Gavin Moheng, Cloe Holmstrom, Samantha Eberly, Grant Turner, Hazel Morgan-Fine, Tatiana Schaapherder, Isabel Solivan, Seth Ohden, McKenzie Slough, Chase McAndrews, Anna DeGroot
READERS THEATRE – “Chicken. Road.” by Lindsay Price: Tatiana Schaapherder, Roger Peters, Tatum Watkins, Molly Lihs, Ethan Glidden, Taylor Wagoner, Sarah, Tunnicliff, Drake Riddle, Catie Plowman, Adelay Savory, Kari Van Nostrand, Emma Harris, John Schwab, Seth Ohden
MUSICAL THEATRE – Selections from Fiddler on the Roof: Kamdyn Beal, Dulce Guerrero, and Rylee Barnhart
MUSICAL THEATRE – Selections from 9 to 5: Hazel Morgan-Fine, Sarah Tunnicliff, Erica VanFossen, Arin Eberly, Morgan Pruitt, Tatum Watkins
RADIO BROADCASTING – Morgan Rope and Paige Daly
GROUP IMPROVISATION – Kamdyn Beal and Kari Van Nostrand
South Page High School students competed at the district speech Competition at Fremont Mills on Saturday, Jan. 25.
An impromptu team that consist of Eli Drennen, Isaac Autry, and Jessalee Neihart received a 1 rating and will compete at the state level in Waukee Feb. 8.
Chanda Sunderman, Cheyenne Sunderman, and Ravyn Salmons received a II rating for Impromptu Speech. Eli Drennen and Isaac Autry also competed in short film and received a II rating.
