Page County Newspapers was considering a county supervisor candidate forum before the primary, but the threat of COVID-19 and the closure of the schools, the best place to hold a forum, ended that idea.
So sending the candidates some questions to answer was our COVID-19 free, plan B. This is the first of two weeks of questions-and-answers.
Five candidates for the Page County Board of Supervisor district 1 seat introduced themselves Saturday, March 14 at the county Republican Party convention.
Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman will be on the June 2 primary ballot to replace Jon Herzberg for the seat. Herzberg will not run for another term after first being elected in 2004. The district represents the county except for the towns of Clarinda and Shenandoah.
Whoever wins June 2 will have their name on the general election ballot in November against Tim Johnson, who is running unaffiliated.
The other contested seat for June is held by Chuck Morris who is finishing his first term as supervisor for district 3, which essentially includes the town of Clarinda. Judy Kennedy is running against Morris.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said voters received multiple mailings of absentee ballot request forms. Voters only need to complete one request form to receive a ballot. Wellhausen joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the June 2 Primary Election. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.
Many Page County residents received the Secretary of State’s absentee ballot request form last week in their mailboxes. It includes pre-paid postage for returning the request to Wellhausen’s office.
If voters have already mailed an absentee ballot request form, from the Page County Auditor’s previous mailing, they do not need to complete another request.
For more information about the June 2 primary, go online to VoterReady.Iowa.gov or www.co.page.ia.us.
Judy Kennedy
If you win, what are the first two issues you will address and why?
If I were to win the seat of county supervisor the first two things I would address are fiscal responsibility and wind turbines.
When faced with conflict and adversity how do you plan to educate yourself and make strategic decisions?
In facing conflict and adversity I would educate myself by asking many questions of people who know.
Then I would investigate the internet.
What should the relationship be between the board and Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah officials for economic development?
The relationship between the board and the officials would be an open conversation and joint meetings to learn their needs.
How should the county prepare for the plans and finances for a new jail, if you think that is a need?
The way I understand the new jail must be built. We need to save where we can and not waste money on things like architectural designs when you could contact a college professor who might have a student who would be happy to draw the plans and cost nearly nothing.
If you win, how do you vision the county at the end of the term?
My vision of the county at the end of my term would be people of the county saying we are back to a fiscally responsible board.
Chuck Morris
First of all, thank you to the Page County Newspapers for this opportunity to speak on the issues for the upcoming primary election. It has been an honor to serve this past three years and I’m looking forward to positive forward motion for the remainder of 2020. If re-elected, I will continue to roll up my sleeves, research the issues and dedicate my decisions to serve the best interests for the majority of Page County residents.
If you win, what are the first two issues you will address and why?
If elected, I will continue to work on safety initiatives in the county. Our workman’s comp experience in Page County has been much like a roller coaster over the last two decades. This pattern not only results in a less safe work environment for our employees, but also results in higher insurance premiums and the risk of losing less expensive work comp coverage through our state-wide association, the Iowa Municipal Workers’ Compensation Association. Those higher insurance premiums put additional pressure on our budgets. After years of little attention or accountability to safety awareness, this board is trying to change the “safety culture” in Page County. Our issues didn’t occur overnight and they won’t be fixed overnight, so continued effort and attention in this area will be an issue I will pay close attention to if re-elected. While I understand this tends to make some of our employees uncomfortable, if we are successful in achieving our safety goals everyone wins.
Secondly, I would like our board to create an ordinance regulating future potential solar energy installations. In my research about industrial wind, I’ve come to believe that we are likely to see a push for solar energy in Page County. There have already been some inquiries in the county. Let’s be clear that an ordinance isn’t an endorsement for the idea, but rather a protection for our citizens. The absence of an ordinance means that any lease option between a private company and a landowner can result in a free-for-all and that’s not necessarily good. I need to study the solar issue further, but at first glance this ordinance should include the key element of de-commissioning to help ensure when the end of life comes for this energy source, our land doesn’t become an industrial ghost town. The construction of solar, very much like wind, is absolutely about property rights. I hope voters will examine this issue closely and recognize that if stricter provisions are adopted by ordinance, the development of these alternative energy sources will not happen, thus denying the property rights of landowners who wish to participate in these ventures.
People ask me all the time whether I am for or against wind turbines. Here’s how I answer that question: I don’t have any agricultural land, but If I did I would consider a lease option for turbine placement because I believe renewables are a good way to provide energy for our world…a world that consumes more and more energy every day. And while I’m grateful we have fossil fuels to help power our country, farmers have been hurt by big oil and their lobbying efforts against ethanol. For that reason, I believe it’s important to distance ourselves from fossil fuel reliance and be open to supporting renewable energy.
When faced with conflict and adversity how do you plan to educate yourself and make strategic decisions?
The first step is to be honest about any personal bias I might have on a particular topic so it doesn’t blind me to what our taxpayers are saying. Then I dive in by reading, listening and talking to those impacted and researching every available resource, including other governmental entities which have dealt with the same or similar issues. Once I gather this baseline data, I do my best to separate the factual things I’ve learned and compare that information to the emotional side of the issue. Then you make the best decision you can make as it relates to what is best for the majority and how the decision impacts the county’s ability to continue positive growth. Finally, as one individual on a three person board, if the position I advocate for isn’t adopted by the board, I respect the process and accept the outcome. For me, I lean on my personal faith asking for wisdom, realizing at the end of the day there are few decisions which are unanimously applauded by voters.
What should the relationship be between the board and Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah officials for economic development?
I firmly believe whatever is good for Shenandoah, Essex, Clarinda or any of our towns is good for Page County in general. In my view, one of the biggest challenges we will face in the next decade and beyond is how we resolve some of the turf-protection which occurs between our communities. With population continuing to decline in the county, we must be creative to work together on projects for the common good. I don’t think communities need to give up their unique identities to accomplish common goals, but it will take resolve and strong leadership to find the compromises necessary for better collaboration.
Page County uses local option sales tax dollars to directly benefit the Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development efforts in Shenandoah and Clarinda. I would like for us to find more ways to support those efforts, but we are also trying to use those same local option sales tax dollars as instruments of property tax relief. And again, that’s tough, since our board also desires to support a wide variety of entities like the County Fair Board. The fair is one of those galvanizing activities which enhances the quality of life in our communities. The Code of Iowa also requires us to financially support the libraries and we are doing so out of local option sales taxes, but barely over the minimum requirement. I wish we could do more, but the available dollars are limited.
To directly answer your question, as an example, we need to continue to ask our Secondary Roads department to see where we can align some of the projects in our 5 year road improvement plan with the needs of communities in the County. Essex has specifically asked for this and to date, we have not been able to accommodate them. I would highly recommend communication from the cities in the county on ways we can assist them or find partnerships where possible. That’s why, if re-elected, I will continue to attempt to bring our entities together on small projects so we can better understand the big-picture needs of each entity, which should help us find those mutually beneficial projects. Finally on the topic of Secondary Roads, we need to spend more time on reviewing existing traffic patterns in the county and update our long range road plan which is now over 10 years old. And this process must be very transparent with ample opportunities for the taxpayers to participate in the conversation. This will take on a higher priority in the next two years as current funding streams for road maintenance continue to shrink.
How should the county prepare for the plans and finances for a new jail, if you think that is a need?
I think we need a new jail. Voters may recall that four years ago when I ran I was an advocate for a new jail and said the planning should begin. However, as time has passed, I am glad we haven’t built one yet for a couple of reasons. In 2018 we made some structural improvements to the existing jail for a fairly low cost. This has bought us a bit more time to plan exactly what we need. What we need is still very much unknown given the proposed reduction of the District Court system in Iowa. There has been a constriction of Court services and quite a bit of talk in the Iowa Legislature about combining additional Courts across the state. If the state continues down this aggressive path over the next year or two, that will directly impact what size of jail we need, so I’m glad we haven’t built on yet. We have lots of neighboring counties which have constructed new jails in the last decade and this will help us greatly in our planning because we’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work elsewhere. I think Page County will ultimately benefit from what we’ve learned.
Prior to COVID, Sheriff Palmer, Chief Deputy McCalla and jailer Tony Shackelford and I met with a jail planning firm to start this very conversation. COVID has put those informational talks on hold for the moment, but the point I’m trying to make is that building a new jail is a project that will take a minimum of 2-4 years to complete and maybe longer because of the present state of the economy. However the longer we wait, the higher construction costs will likely be and frankly we have built so little in Page County over the last 20 years that all of us have sticker shock whenever we look at big projects like a jail or re-furbishing a recently purchased building. The only way to finance a new jail is to bond. In the meantime, we are trying to reserve some of our local option sales tax dollars for bigger projects which result in tax relief. Finally, none of us know right now what immediate and long term impact COVID will have on our local economy, but I imagine we can all agree the impact of this won’t be positive on our available dollars for near future projects.
If you win, how do you vision the county at the end of the term?
Page County has a history of being fiscally conservative and overall has done a great job maintaining reserves and holding the line on taxes we levy. I don’t see that changing dramatically, but I do expect we will continue to ramp up accountability measures for all our departments. This will challenge us to be better every day so we can deliver services to our residents in the most cost-effective manner possible. Along that line, I think the COVID crisis has demonstrated just how quickly local government can pivot. This is encouraging given the fact government typically moves at a snail’s pace. We have gained some valuable insight into how to conduct business in extraordinarily difficult times leveraging technology much faster than normally we might have done. And I think government is better equipped to operate even more transparently moving forward as a result of COVID.
To the point of transparency and being user friendly for taxpayers, we have tried to conduct meetings in the evening in Shenandoah over the past few years with mixed results. Generally speaking, people only engage when there is controversy, but if our future meetings are accessible at the fingertips of a smart-phone for example, hopefully taxpayers will engage more frequently and get a better sense of how hard your county is working to serve you. We don’t always get it right, but when we don’t the lessons from mistakes help us toward better tomorrows. In closing, I will only make one campaign promise. If I earn your vote, you can expect me to work hard to retain our solid core values, while taking advantage of future opportunities with integrity and fairness.
Jeff Brownfield
I live with my wife and two sons in Blanchard. I am self-employed in a tiling, terracing and septic systems business and general construction. I am also on a second term as mayor of Blanchard.
As a self-employed businessman, I would like to use my knowledge and experience for the betterment of Page County.
If you win the seat, what are the first two issues you will address and why?
I am concerned for the lack of equality in our county. I would like to see a stronger voice for all residents of the county because many do feel they are not being heard and their issues ignored.
How can the board strengthen the relationships among all the towns?
The board of supervisors could strengthen relationships with our small, rural towns by meeting with their mayors and councils and encourage their projects and endeavors by supporting them.
With wind turbines possible in our county, how would you have addressed ordinances related to the location and operation of turbines?
As there are for and against issues with the possibility of wind turbines in Page County, the residents should meet and set ordinances to determine what is best. Wind energy representatives should furnish accurate information and description for residents to base decisions and opinions upon.
How should the county prepare for the plans and finances for a new jail, if you think that is a need?
The county needs to look for available grants and to that end let the voters of Page County decide how and whether to proceed with a new jail.
If you win, how do you vision the county at the end of the term?
As mentioned, I would like to see better equality in our county. I feel on the bigger issues, the Page County voters are better qualified to make final decisions. To that aim, I would be a strong voice for all voters.
