Page County is continuing its efforts to limit the risk of flooding, while improving water quality in the county.
During a special meeting held Thursday, June 4, at the Page County Courthouse, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved awarding a contract for the repair of three weirs located in the southern portion of the county. Weirs are small barriers built across rivers or streams to help control the flow of water.
A.M. Cohron & Sons, Inc., of Atlantic submitted a bid of $1,372,083.16 for the project and was awarded the contract. Page County will be responsible for paying 15 percent of the project cost, while the rest of the expense will be paid with a combination of federal funds and state funds from the Hungry Canyons Alliance. Page County is one of 23 counties in western Iowa that are part of the alliance.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said this was the first of five projects the county is looking to undertake. In all, the five projects would involve 12 weirs.
One of the weirs included in this first project is located just to the northwest of College Springs on West Mill Creek. The other two weirs are located north and south of Coin on the Tarkio River.
In other business, the board made no changes to the current operations of the Page County Courthouse. The county is slowly opening the courthouse after it was closed due to concerns over public spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Currently, services at the courthouse may be accessed through postal mail, email, the use of a drop box or by scheduling an appointment. In-person transactions may be completed at the Page County Treasurer’s Office, but certain restrictions are still in place.
Morris said the supervisors would continue to monitor activity at the courthouse and work toward further opening the facility to the public in the near future.
