Considering his political aspirations, Page County Board of Supervisors denied a request from Jacob Holmes to use the courthouse as a meeting space for the public to discuss wind turbines.
During the supervisors’ meeting Feb. 25, Holmes explained how he is trying to organize a meeting about wind turbines scheduled March 19. Holmes is a candidate for supervisor district seat 1 which is the rural part of the county excluding the towns of Clarinda and Shenandoah.
The seat is to be vacated the end of the year by Jon Herzberg who chose not to run for another term.
During the supervisors’ two public meetings in December about the construction of wind turbines in Page County, Holmes was vocal mostly about the setbacks the turbines have from existing properties. Supervisors approved ordinances related to the construction and operation of the turbines before the meetings.
Supervisors told Holmes because of his efforts to be listed on the November ballot, they did not think it was appropriate for him to use the courthouse for his own political gain. Holmes is not the only candidate for the seat.
In other supervisor action:
Supervisors approved the liquor license of River Market 190.
