The trial for the remaining suspect in a double murder, robbery and police chase in and near Council Bluffs is scheduled to begin on Feb. 18.
April Montello-Roberts, 44, of Shenandoah is currently being held on a $2.2 million bond at the Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the killings, plus two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer (Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Olderog and Council Bluffs Police Officer Colby McCord).
During interrogation, Montello-Roberts told police that she and suspect Troy E. Petersen, 28, of Essex had discussed robbing and killing Jerrot Clark the day before the alleged murder took place on Aug. 4. A neighbor of Clark’s said she witnessed a male and female carrying items out of Clark’s home at about noon on the day of his murder. The description of the female matched that of Montello-Roberts, reports stated.
The duo is also suspected of murdering Steve Carlson while breaking into his home on Aug. 7. Petersen reportedly fired a rifle round through a window, which struck Carlson. Petersen was shot and killed by law enforcement during a pursuit.
