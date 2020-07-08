Summer fun doesn’t always mean swimming pools and ice cream. It can also mean learning new things and expanding your knowledge.
Children in Page County had the opportunity to participate in free “4-H at Home learning activities ” program through Iowa State University’s Page County Extension and Outreach. Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies said her main goal with the project was to “encourage engaged learning” and to get kids excited about the 4-H program.
A total of 500 activity bags were distributed each week for six weeks through the summer lunch program to kids in the four Page County school districts: Essex, Clarinda, Shenandoah and South Page.
The activities were separated into three age categories: Birth to 5-years old (focusing on preschool age), kindergarten through third grade, and then fourth grade through high school.
Learning activities in the bags included: How to make paper helicopters, activities where kids learned about conservation and soil and why plant cover crops keep erosion down and a lesson on sprouting soybeans. Davies also wrote a curriculum for a geodesic dome project. The geodsic dome project was included in the bags but was also posted on the ISU website for the state of Iowa to use. She said it was based on the structure of the Desert Dome at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.
Davies said most of the supplies needed for the projects were provided each week in the bags the kids received.
“It’s so important to have kids working on STEM projects and having active minds,” said Davies. “I just really want to have hands-on learning activities for kids.”
Davies said the “4-H at Home learning activities” idea came from a virtual summer program class she attended and she has received positive feedback.
“We didn’t want to charge for any of our activities this year,” said Davies. “We felt with the COVID situation and families being out of work that we needed to provide learning to as many families and kids as we could, without an expense.”
Davies has been involved in 4-H for more than 25 years, including being an assistant leader and leader. In October 2019, she accepted her current position with the Page County Extension and Outreach office.
Davies said there are around 275 4-H members in Page County and she would like to see that number increase.
In Page County, there are currently two Clover Kids clubs, one being in Clarinda and the other in Shenandoah. The Clover Kids Club is for kids in kindergarten through third grade. There is a total of 10 4-H Clubs across Page County for kids in fourth grade through high school.
Davies said the leaders of the Clover Kids and 4-H Clubs had been troopers this year enlight of COVID-19. She said Facebook, Messenger and emails had been utilized for communicating among leaders and club members.
“Our leaders are amazing,” said Davies. “These restrictions have been hard because we’re so used to being face to face. I know all of these leaders consider their 4-H members like family.”
Davies said she provided a lot of leader training this past year to share and deliver materials she used when beginning as a leader in 4-H.
“When I started as a leader, I had 16 kids and when I left, I had 40,” said Davies. “I would have speakers come to our meetings and do a lot of extra things to help kids grow.”
Davies continues to look for ways to grow and expand the Page County 4-H clubs. This past year, she won several grants, including a $700 grant from the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
“I will be able to purchase materials for doing cooking clubs with this grant,” said Davies. “I’m excited to expand that project area. I’ve also done a sewing club, virtual photography club and cake decorating club.”
Davies also won several STEM grants through the Governor’s STEM program.
For more information or to sign up for Clover Kids or 4-H Clubs, you can contact ISU Extension & Outreach Page County at 712-542-5181 or email xPage@iastate.edu.
