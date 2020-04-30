With the Lied Center and Lied Public Library closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Clarinda is watching its budget closely and trying to put the down time to the best use of local patrons.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon updated the Clarinda City Council Wednesday, April 22, on the status of maintenance projects being done at the facilities. He also reviewed the financial ramifications of having the facilities closed and how that could impact a proposed budget amendment for the city.
McClarnon said he is hopeful the Lied Center and library will be reopened at some point this summer.
“What we’re looking at right now is we’re going to go by what the governor recommends. Right now, she has libraries and recreation centers shut down, and pools obviously. So we’re going to go with what she recommends. It may be a slow opening where we only offer so many services to start with,” McClarnon said.
As the city waits to reopen the facilities, McClarnon said work as been progressing on various projects at the buildings. The locker room renovation at the Lied Center was expected to be finished by Tuesday, April 28. He said work would then start on repairs to the swimming pool. Due to the condition of the pool, McClarnon said an epoxy would be applied in addition to painting the swimming pool.
“When they ground down to concrete that was in there, it did not look good. There were a lot of cracks in it,” McClarnon said.
“When they took out all the tile, and they ground it, all the drains were up. So, if they would have just sealed it, the water wouldn’t have gone to the drains. It would have held water all the time,” council member Jeff McCall said.”I think that was a good move. It’s not going to cost a tremendous amount more to add the epoxy versus trying to seal it.”
Since it is unclear when the Lied Center would reopen, McCall also questioned if the city should pay the expense of heating the water in the pool once it is refilled if the pool is not being used.
“If you filled it, you wouldn’t necessarily have to heat the water. You’re going to have a notice of a couple of weeks when you’re going to be able to open it, so you could turn the heat on then,” McCall said.
“Yeah, actually that’s a good idea,” McClarnon agreed.
As the special projects at the Lied Center are completed, McClarnon said he and Parks and Recreation Director Jebb Fish planned to transition full-time employees at the Lied Center to outdoor duties such as mowing.
“That’s been our plan all along. Once they get caught up with stuff inside, they’re going to be working outside,” McClarnon said.
“We have several part-time people working right now, so that’s what I wondered. With revenues being down, those would be the first jobs (to be eliminated) because you have to keep the full-time people busy,” McCall said.
However, McClarnon said the city would likely retain many of the part-time employees hired to work this summer for the Public Works Department. The reason for that, he said, is because the city would not be able to access prison labor to maintain the Clarinda cemetery.
“That’s why we hired so many people for Public Works this year,” McClarnon said. “That was a huge blow to us and that’s going to cost us big time.”
With June 30 marking the end of the current fiscal year, the council scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, May 13, to consider a year-end budget amendment.
McClarnon said in drafting the budget amendment he adjusted the charges for services at the Lied Center and lowered its revenue by $82,000 due to the facility being closed during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, McClarnon said he added $20,000 in expenses to the culture and recreation budget for the city.
“Obviously, we have some other areas we’re saving money right now because we’re not open, but we also brought some projects ahead,” McClarnon said.
Other expenditures included in the proposed budget amendment would include $10,000 to Public Safety to cover costs in animal control and the purchase of a couple police vehicles that were more expensive than anticipated. He also added $200,000 to the Public Works Department to pay for the asphalt overlay work done in the city last fall.
In another street related item, McClarnon included $44,400 to pay for designing an overlay project for Glenn Miller Avenue. That project was approved earlier in the meeting by the city council.
The community and economic development budget was increased by $5,000. The city already budgeted $25,000 in that area to pay for projects that arise during the year. McClarnon said the city spent $30,000 to repair the alley behind the new Bank Iowa building.
Finally, McClarnon said he added $200,000 to the water utility budget. That expense was related to the water line project at NSK Corporation.
As a result of the proposed budget amendment, McClarnon said the city would be lowering its cash balance by $517,000.
In other business, the council approved a change order from Building Crafts, Inc., to deduct $11,004.92 from the cost of the new wastewater treatment facility improvements.
“We ended up having about seven different items that we have a change order on already and we haven’t started rolling yet. But in this particular case, the total effect is a negative number. So this is a good way to start out. I’m not going to guarantee all of them are going to be negative,” McClarnon said.
