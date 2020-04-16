A month after implementing measurers to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Clarinda, there are signs city revenues are already being impacted by the pandemic.
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon updated the Clarinda City Council on the status of the city budget during a meeting held Wednesday, April 8, via Zoom from City Hall. Most of the council members attended the meeting remotely to comply with social distancing guidelines related to the virus.
“Moving forward with this coronavirus, obviously, we are being affected with lower revenues right now. So, that is something we’ll have to keep an eye on for next fiscal year. I’ll be watching everything pretty close, especially on the revenue side,” McClarnon said.
Clarinda closed the Lied Center and Lied Public Library March 16 in response to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds suspending school across the state for four weeks. The school closure was later extended until April 30.
As a result, the city has been using the down time to address capital projects planned at both facilities. However, McClarnon said the work being done at the Lied Center was not initially scheduled for the current fiscal year.
“I am currently going through some numbers to do a budget amendment. Obviously, with some of the projects we have going on at the Lied Center, those were scheduled for next fiscal year. So were going to have to do an amendment to pull those up to this year. So how that works is we’ll do a budget amendment this year to include it and then we’ll do a budget amendment next year to eliminate them. It’s the timing of the dollars, but I’m glad that while the Lied Center is down that we are able to do these projects so we won’t have to shut it down in the future,” McClarnon.
A painting project was scheduled for the Lied Public Library was included in the current budget. Library Director Andrew Hoppmann said that work was expected to be completed by Friday, April 10.
Since the library was closed, Hoppmann said the facility had issued approximately 15 new digital library cards. Although Gov. Reynolds closed all libraries in the state effective April 7, Hoppmann said clarification to that order would allow Clarinda to resume its curbside library service during the week of April 13.
“Our WiFi is turned on so you can access the library’s internet 24/7 with your own device. Our pavilion does have power, as well, so people can charge their devices,” Hoppmann said.
Also during the meeting, the city council approved an amended leave policy during the COVID-19 emergency. Mayor Lisa Hull said the leave policy matches federal guidelines established in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that is scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2020.
“It’s come down from the federal government how we should structure this and move forward with this leave policy during this COVID-19 emergency,” Hull said.
Council member Matt Ridge noted one policy section dealt specifically with employees impacted by childcare in the school districts.
“The language there was the city would work with that employee to try to alter schedules. I hope that’s a good solution, but if a schedule is not agreeable by the employee and the city, I would assume that would just entirely fall under the ... the additional 400 hours on top of the 80 hours,” Ridge said.
McClarnon confirmed that was correct.
Hull concluded the meeting by thanking the citizens of Clarinda for their efforts to follow the recommendations made to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I appreciate all of the citizens doing what the governor has asked them to do by staying six feet (apart), keeping groups under 10 and staying home. It’s been really quiet around town, I’ve noticed. I think we are all doing what we’re supposed to be doing. So, I just want to thank the citizens for adhering to the guidelines and trying to keep us all safe,” Hull said.
