In-person voting for the June 2 primary is scheduled to begin Monday, May 4.
Voters in Page County will have certain guidelines to follow if planning to vote at the courthouse because of the COVID-19 threat.
“If voters prefer to vote absentee in our office instead of having a ballot mailed to them, the Page County Auditor’s office will provide either curbside voting or allow them to vote in the office if requested,” said Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen. “If they choose to vote in the office they will be required at this time to follow the policy for essential visitors.”
April 24, Page County Board of Supervisors approved the following rules for those requesting entrance to the courthouse.
Visitors to the courthouse must be by appointment only and meet at the courthouse door by staff to sign in. A time log will be kept by each department of the name of the visitor, time of entry and exit and employees present in the office.
Each visitor will need to schedule an appointment separately with each department.
If a visitor has a temperature, which will be taken at the door, they will not be allowed. Visitors will be asked if they have various symptoms including cough, breathing difficulty and loss of taste and smell. Visitors will also be asked if they live with anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive or have cared for anyone with COVID-19.
Questions will also be asked if visitors have had close contact with anyone who has respiratory illness symptoms. If yes is answered to any questions, visitors will not be allowed.
Those wanting to visit the courthouse must supply and wear their own personal protective equipment. Requirements include washing hands in the department’s sink based on CDC guidelines; wearing a mask and keep a six-foot distance from others at all times.
The mask will provide protection knowing at times situations may not people to be able to keep a six foot distance from others.
Courthouse staff will sanitize the area after each visitor’s appointment.
