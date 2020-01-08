Nicole Wenstrand was recognized during the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) 101st Annual Meeting in Des Moines Dec. 3-4 for completing IFBF’s Ag Leaders Institute.
IFBF President Craig Hill and Vice President Joe Heinrich made the presentation to Wenstrand during the IFBF County Recognition and Award Ceremony during the organization’s annual county Farm Bureau success luncheon and celebration.
The Farm Bureau Ag Leaders Institute is for new and emerging county Farm Bureau leaders with the potential for providing exceptional leadership in the county, district, and state. The program is intended for individuals interested in advancing in leadership positions within Farm Bureau and in their community, county, or state. The Institute is open to members of all ages.
The Ag Leaders Institute prepares a group of men and women to lead Farm Bureau, agriculture, and rural Iowa into the future. These individuals will become more effective leaders at the local, state, and national level, both in volunteer and elected positions. Institute participants will establish a network of leaders committed to the future of rural Iowa, learn the latest information about issues critical to agriculture, and develop skills for leading change.
The year-long Ag Leaders Institute includes five working sessions, a policy advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., and culminates with the graduation recognition ceremony during the IFBF Annual Meeting. This year marks the 22nd class of Ag Leaders, and to date, the program has recognized more than 600 graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.