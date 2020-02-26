The contributions of volunteers are crucial to the success of projects undertaken by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
Those endeavors also benefit from collaborative efforts involving the Chamber and other entities in the city.
“We are fortunate to have a very active membership,” said Chamber Executive Director Elaine Farwell. “And it’s essential for a community our size to have people volunteer and work together. It’s just vital for that to happen.”
The focus of the organization, she said, “is to strengthen the overall community and economic vitality of the Clarinda area.”
In addition to promoting Clarinda’s image and seeking ways to improve the quality of life for local residents, the Chamber devotes time and resources to recruiting new businesses and to retaining existing ones.
Much of the work for the Chamber, which currently has a roster of more than 180 businesses, is handled by designated committees whose members plan, schedule and assume responsibility for numerous projects and activities.
A business development committee, chaired by Elissa Brockman, explores and pursues prospects, responds to inquires by firms that may be considering Clarinda as a location, and provides information pertinent to the establishment or retention of specific businesses.
Last year the Chamber conducted 12 ribbon cutting ceremonies for business enterprises; held 20 open houses at member businesses; and co-sponsored three groundbreaking ceremonies -- at the new location for Bank Iowa; at new facilities for Agriland FS, Inc., and at a residence built for the Clarinda Economic Development Corp.’s housing program.
A group of volunteers called Ambassadors assists at ribbon cuttings and at other Chamber-affiliated events.
A major accomplishment in 2019 in which the Chamber was involved was the completion of the Downtown Revitalization Façade Improvement Program, coordinated by a committee chaired by Pam Herzberg, who is also executive director of the Clarinda Foundation.
Twelve building owners participated in transforming 18 façades. Upgrades included tuck-pointing, painting, trim work, signage, awnings, and new windows and doors. The Chamber, the Foundation and the City of Clarinda collaborated on the project, which cost about $1 million.
A combined effort last year among the Chamber, the CEDC and the Page County Department of Veterans Affairs, directed by Janet Olsen, brought about Clarinda’s designation as the 94th Home Base Iowa Community. The purpose of the statewide program is to offer incentives and expanded opportunties for individuals who have completed, or are about to complete, military service to move to Iowa locations.
“This is a great marketing tool for our existing employers to advance their labor resources, especially with very low unemployment numbers,” Farwell said.
Also last year, the Chamber spearheaded local participation in the Healthy Hometown Initiative, sponsored by Wellmark.
“Our goal is collaborative with all the various community entities, such as the City of Clarinda, Clarinda community schools, the Clarinda Foundation, Page County Public Health, Clarinda Regional Health Center and many others in promoting a healthy lifestyle in the Clarinda community,” Farwell said.
A master plan was developed focusing on subcommittee priorities led by assigned “champions”: “Eat Well” -- installation of outdoor water filling stations along the trail at the Clarinda City Park (Molly Gilmore); “Move More” -- creation of fitness programs in multiple community settings, establishment of safe walking routes to schools, completion of a walking audit for enhanced routes for walking and biking (Andrew Hoppmann, Herzberg and Gary McClarnon); and “Feel Better” -- establishment of tobacco-free and nicotine-free places in Clarinda (Brandy Powers).
Throughout the year the Chamber sponsors and conducts numerous activities.
Two long-standing traditional ones are the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree and the Clarinda Craft Carnival. Both originated in the 1950s.
The band event draws hundreds of middle and high school musicians -- along with their families and other supporters -- to the community for a parade and field competition. Katy Ridge is chair of the committee in charge of the event.
The craft show, under the direction of committee chair Jan Moses, attracts exhibitors and shoppers from throughout the region. Crafts in more than 480 booths are displayed at four Clarinda locations.
A more recent event that has proved popular is Cruzin’ Clarinda, with Mike Williams as chair. Vehicles enthusiasts from Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas participate, displaying and driving vintage and customized cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors.
Such annual activities, Farwell noted, showcase the community and produce a positive economic impact in the form of increased patronage at restaurants, gas stations and retail firms.
That outcome is derived as well from the Chamber’s efforts to encourage people to visit local attractions, such as the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum, the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum and the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum.
“The Chamber assists in the marketing and ad placements for promoting the community,” Farwell said. “We have great success partnering with Iowa tourism officials in securing advertising in the Iowa Tourism Cooperative program.”
Ads have run in the “Our Iowa,” “Go,” “The Iowan” and “South Dakota” magazines.
In addition, Farwell, said, the Chamber “launched a brand new Web site last year and is effective in promoting Clarinda’s events and attractions via social media platforms.”
Merideth Maranville, chair of the Chamber’s tourism committee, serves on the Western Iowa Tourism Region’s board of directors, and Farwell is Page County’s representative with the group.
During 2019, a community and retail promotions committee, with Ruth Bowen as chair, carried out a number of activities, including “Back to School Bash,” “Taste of Clarinda” and a “shop local” Christmas season campaign during which “Clarinda Dollars” that were given generated more than $71,000 for local businesses.
Through a collaborative association with Clarinda’s farm implement dealerships and local financial institutions, the Chamber has created a new agricultural steering committee, with Seth Kirchner as chair. The group’s goal is to foster support of the agriculture industry by local entities and community residents. The committee is planning an event at the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum in September.
Members of a community beautification committee, chaired by Karla Rubin, have maintained the tree and flower planters around the downtown square, and have coordinated the placement of American flags there.
Among other yearly Chamber events that have received ongoing support and participation are a craft and vendor marketplace; a lighted Christmas parade, with Rick Finch as chair; and a golf tournament fund-raiser, chaired by Jake Jobe.
Jobe is also Chamber president for 2020. Others on the executive committee are Maranville, first vice president; Beckie Finch, second vice president; and Josh Porter, treasurer.
Members of the board of directors for 2020 are Jobe, Joe Lucas and Jason Van Vactor (terms for that year); Finch, Maranville, Reggie St. Romain (terms for 2021); Porter and Travis Stout (terms for 2022); and Heidi Davis, Bethany Muller and Josh Wyman (terms for 2023).
Along with Farwell, who will observe 33 years with the organization at the end of March, members of the Chamber staff are Cassie McNees, administrative assistant; and Melissa Whitmore, part-time office assistant.
Farwell said she views Clarinda as a “special place, and it’s awesome to be able to market Clarinda to outside visitors and tourists.”
She said the Chamber is “always looking for new and innovative ideas and opportunities” to advance the community, and that the cooperation evident among all local entities taking part in improvement efforts is praise-worthy.
“The people of Clarinda, when there is an opportunity for growth, always seem to come together and get behind a project,” she said. “And it’s always successful.”
