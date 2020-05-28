Fixtures in the Clarinda Community School District for a combined total of 160 years, five teachers have closed their textbooks for the final time.
A congratulatory parade was held Friday, May 22, to thank the five retiring teachers for their years of service and dedication. Those honored were Rebecca Ascherl, Ken Balster, Dave Carper, Kim McNees and Cindy Williams.
“You go into this occupation because of kids. We have some great kids at Clarinda and I will definitely miss that more than anything else,” Carper said.
Ascherl spent 26 years in Clarinda. She taught first grade for her first 24 years before being named a Title I reading teacher and then joining the Teacher Leadership Compensation program. Ascherl spent the first 10 years of her teaching career at New Market.
She also served as a coach at both New Market and Clarinda. Ascherl was the varsity girls’ basketball coach at New Market for three years and coached middle school girls’ basketball for one year. She was also the head softball coach at Clarinda for two years, an assistant softball coach for three years and coached middle school track for three years.
“Overall, I never had a day when I didn’t want to go to school. I really enjoyed teaching kids,” Ascherl said.
After spending the first five years of his career at Vinton, Balster worked in Clarinda for 38 years. He primarily taught speech and drama related classes as well as a course in desktop publishing. He also served as the director of Cardinal Theatre and oversaw the large group speech competition at Clarinda.
“The Clarinda community not only supported me in the classroom, but showed its generosity by supporting the theatre program. It was a joy to be able to create one of the best theatre programs in the state,” Balster said.
During the final two years of his career, Balster served as an instructional leader with the TLC program. However, Balster said he missed working with his students in a classroom setting over his final two years.
“It hasn’t really hit me emotionally like I thought it might. I hope it stays that way because I’m pleased with what I accomplished here. But the real accomplishment is what all those students can do. The students just really blew me away with their talent, drive and ambition,” Balster said.
Carper was a member of the Clarinda Community School District for 29 years. The classes he taught included drafting and communications; architectural drafting; pre-engineering; small engine repair; auto mechanics; home improvement (carpentry); and exploratory technology.
Carper also was named head varsity football coach of the Clarinda Cardinals in 1991 and served in that capacity for 19 years. He also served as head boys’ track coach from 1991 until his retirement and served as the weight room coordinator since 1992.
Carper spent three years in Bancroft, Nebraska, to start his teaching and coaching career. He was then at Nishna Valley for 10 years before coming to Clarinda.
“I am very proud of the fact we stayed modern in terms of my curriculum. Our drafting classes used the latest software. Shenandoah just started auto mechanics a year or two ago, but before that we were the only school that had it. I tried to teach what the kids would need to know, like doing welding in our auto classes, and give them good overall knowledge,” Carper said.
After working as a substitute teacher for one year, McNees was hired by Clarinda in 1986 and spent 34 years in the district as a fifth and sixth grade teacher. She also spent two years, 2016-2018, as a K-12 TLC coach.
“I think I’ve had a long and successful career. I was starting to get the second generation of kids coming through after I had their parents. So I felt it was a good time to go ahead and make this decision,” McNees said. “The teachers I worked with were so wonderful. They have kids’ needs at heart. I will miss working with that staff over there because they truly care about kids. I never felt a need to leave the district to find that. That was always the mission at Clarinda.”
Williams spent two years at Van Buren Community Schools before spending the final 33 years of her career in Clarinda. She taught elementary and middle school special education.
Williams said her teaching license was up for renewal next year and that suggested to her it was the right time to retire. Over her career, Williams said she treasured the opportunity to see her students grow as people.
“One of the things I will remember is the middle school having its Olympics ever years along with the Winter Olympics. That was always a fun couple of weeks, but just being around the kids was the highlight for me,” Williams said.
Although all five teachers will carry special memories with them from their careers, none will soon forget the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on their final year.
“This was not the way anyone wanted to leave, but you have to take it in stride. The best thing you can do is look at the most positive things every day and not dwell on the bad,” Carper said.
“Once the COVID-19 virus hit, you could see it was going to last most of the school year. It made me think pretty hard about retiring. I feel school will not be the same next fall and maybe the whole year. I don’t think it will be the same for a long time, if ever,” Balster said.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recommended March 15 that Iowa schools close for four weeks to prevent the spread of the virus in the state. Then, on April 17, Reynolds announced all school districts would be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Balster said he especially sympathized with the seniors in the Class of 2020. Due to the virus they missed out on special memories like their senior prom, graduation, and competing in various spring sports and contests.
Williams said the decision to cancel school for the rest of the year was very difficult for her because she felt like she was unexpectedly cut off from her students.
“I have all kinds of emotions going on because I did not get to tell my kids goodbye. We left that first Friday thinking we would be coming back Monday, but we didn’t. Then, when they canceled for the rest of the year, it seemed so final,” Williams said. “We don’t have that closure we normally do at the end of the year. I worry about the status of kids as they’re dealing with the pandemic without the support of the school and the routine it offers them.”
“Something that really stood out throughout my career was how all the staff at both New Market and Clarinda cared about kids and their families. We didn’t just teach. We raised money to give to families in times of need. We made sure kids had food. Staff also did the same for each other,” Ascherl said. “I will always remember the compassion all my colleagues have shown to others throughout the years.”
With the schools closed, Clarinda transitioned to offering online learning opportunities for its students. As a result, McNees said she felt like a first year teacher once again.
“It was a whole new learning experience for me. It was also an interesting way to end my career. I always told my kids you should love learning all your life. That came around this time as I was learning a lot of new stuff at the end of my career,” McNees said.
Ascherl said she has no specific plans for her retirement. Since her husband, Alan, is also looking at retiring at the end of the year, she said they may visit their daughter in Texas and do some other traveling.
Balster said he is looking forward to relaxing and having the opportunity to spend more time at home with his wife. He also looks forward to taking care of their acreage and traveling.
Carper said he would continue assisting people with painting and construction projects. He and his wife, Joelene, are also looking forward to helping care for their young grandchildren.
McNees and her husband are also looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren. The couple also has a fifth wheel and is excited about the chance to travel.
Williams and her husband have maintained a large garden for several years. She said she is looking forward to spend time in the garden in August and September rather than being in a classroom. Then, during the winter, she will pass her time doing crossword puzzles.
“I am also going to enjoy not having a schedule to follow,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.