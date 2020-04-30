Ivan Burwell Phoenix, Arizona May 30, 1925-Apr. 14, 2020 Ivan Burwell, 94, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, Phoenix, Arizona. Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held. Open visitation was held 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Meals on Wheels program. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Ivan Wesley Burwell was born May 30, 1925 in Hawleyville, Iowa to Earl and Oscie (Minard) Burwell. He was an only child. He was raised west of Hawleyville on the family farm. Ivan worked for area farmers when not needed at home and later worked as the floor manager at the Clarinda roller skating rink. It was during this time that Ivan met Jean Pressly. Jean worked as a Laboratory and X-ray Technician at the Clarinda Hospital and frequented the skating rink in her off time. Soon they became inseparable and later married on April 19, 1947. They began farming north of Hawleyville and later moved to a farm southwest of Hawleyville. It was while living on this farm that the union was blessed with two children, Alan Earl and Norman Wesley. In December of 1960, the family moved to a larger farm East of New Market. Ivan and Jean built a house in Clarinda in 1975, but continued to farm until retirement. During the winters, Ivan would plow snow from residential and business drives. He also enjoyed rebuilding wrecked cars at his shop on the family farm and working with his son, Norman, at Norm's shop in Shenandoah. After retirement, Ivan and Jean spent time fishing and distance bicycling. They participated in the RAGBRAI, The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, four consecutive years. They also bought a motor home and began traveling to Texas with friends and Arizona to visit son, Alan. Preceding Ivan in death were his parents, Earl and Oscie (Minard) Burwell; his wife, Jean; his in-laws who he especially cherished due to being an only child, Dean and Charlotte (Hallin) Pressly and Dean and Florence (Pressly) Nowels; and his niece, Sharon (Nowels) Johnston. Left to cherish his memory are sons, Alan and wife Leslie of Scottsdale, AZ, Norman and Kathey of Clarinda, IA; grandchildren Christopher of Clarinda, IA, Michael of Arab, AL, Robin (Berry) and husband Jeremy of Malvern, IA; Ryan and wife Heather (Gilbert) of Creston, IA, Jordan and Noelita (Dominguez) of Omaha, NE; great grandkids Connor, Aquarius, Mattson, Catlin, Trennen, Olivia, Piper, Wyatt; and nephews, Larry Nowels of Sebring, FL, Steven Pressly of Rock Island, IL, and Timothy Pressly of Rock Island, IL. Ivan was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by his entire family and many friends, but their memories will remain in our hearts forever. May God grant comfort and strength to those who mourn his passing.
