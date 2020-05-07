CABBAGE, SHELLY

Shelly Cabbage Stanton, Iowa Dec. 9, 1960-Apr. 26, 2020 Shelly Cabbage, 59, of Stanton, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence in Stanton. Private Graveside Funeral Services were held. Open Visitation was 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Shelly Cabbage Memorial. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Michella (Shelly) Rae Cabbage, 59, of Stanton, Iowa, passed from this life on Earth into eternal peace at 6:25 pm on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her beloved home after an eleven year courageous battle with kidney cancer. Shelly was born on December 9, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to her loving parents Clarence (Gene) Eugene Scroggs and Phyllis Lorene (Whitehead) Scroggs. At a young age, the family moved to Clarinda, IA where she started her education prior to moving to New Market, IA while in the 2nd grade. She attended New Market Community School through High School graduating in 1979. Shelly was forever united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Kevin Thaine Cabbage, on June 6, 1981 at the New Market Church of Christ. Shelly and Kevin were blessed with two children, Ashley Michelle (1985) and Alex Bryce (1991). Shelly and Kevin lived in New Market, IA from 1981 to 1986 where she worked at the Clarinda Regional Hospital as a nurse's aide, Lisle Corporation and Easters True Value. They moved to Stanton, IA in 1986 where she then worked at the Stanton Care Center as an aide for a few years. Shelly was blessed with the opportunity to focus on nurturing her family full time during the school age years of her children. After both kids graduated from Stanton Community Schools, she enjoyed working at Subway in Red Oak, IA until she became too weak from her cancer treatments in 2013 to continue. She enjoyed her remaining years in the comfort of her home in Stanton surrounded by the ones she loved. Shelly enjoyed any activity involving her children. She taught Sunday School at Mamrelund Lutheran Church for several years. She coached all youth sports and administered the summer youth softball/baseball program and Optimist Club boys and girls youth basketball tournaments for several years. She loved watching daughter Ashley perform in Fine Arts, Swing Choir, FCCLA, Volleyball and Softball, but especially enjoyed hearing her sing at any occasion. She loved watching son Alex play in all seasonal sports, but especially enjoyed seeing him play and now coach high school baseball. Her most treasured annual event was Christmas Eve in her home opening presents and forcing the family to watch A Christmas Story on TV. Shelly loved planning and experiencing family vacations each summer. Her most memorable vacations were time spent in Colorado seeing the mountains and horseback riding while also enjoying all activities with vacations in Branson, MO. A most memorable trip was to New York City to see the Lion King on Broadway, experience Times Square, and see a baseball game at Yankee Stadium. The last several years of her life, she loved watching Hallmark Christmas Movies. She enjoyed driving her red car to eat with family and friends at The Sanctuary Restaurant in Shenandoah while occasionally helping owners Steve & Renay Cabbage in exchange for a free wonton chicken salad. She also enjoyed eating at the Garrison House in Clarinda, especially with sister in-law Gail Eitzen or cousin Kelli Pedersen. Shelly treasured her peaceful time alone at both of these locations to study her Bible scriptures, write in her notebooks, and send text messages to family & friends. Shelly's inspiring battle with stage 4+ kidney cancer started in May, 2009 where surgery was required to remove her entire left kidney and one-third of her right kidney. In 2013, she required surgery to remove a cranial cancer tumor and on three subsequent occasions received gamma knife radiation on other multiple cranial tumors. She experienced surgery once again in 2017 to remove a large cluster of abdominal tumors. And her final event was receiving whole head radiation treatments in October of 2019. Throughout her entire cancer journey, Shelly upheld her Faith in God with a peaceful, positive attitude to overcome this disease. Her cancer journey introduced her to many individuals that were drawn to her story and inspired by her strength, courage and Faith in God testimony. Shelly's beautiful and strong spirit never gave up, but it was her Earthly body that finally failed. She relied upon her Faith in God, Husband, Children, Parents, Sisters, Family and Friends to battle this disease for the last eleven years of her life. She was blessed to receive so many supportive prayers along this journey. Preceding Shelly in death were her grandparents, Milo (Mike) & Helen Whitehead, Forrest (Jack) & Dicie Scroggs, father in-law, Thaine Cabbage and sister in-law, Gail Eitzen. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Kevin Cabbage of Stanton, IA, daughter Ashley Cabbage and son Alex Cabbage of Stanton, IA, parents Gene & Phyllis Scroggs of Clarinda, IA, sister Angi Swanson and husband Kenny of Clarinda, IA, sister Marci Fine and husband Jeff of Platte City, MO, mother in-law LaDonna Cabbage of New Market, IA, brother in-law Gerald Eitzen of Clarinda, IA, brother in-laws Steve Cabbage and wife Renay of New Market, IA, Rick Cabbage and wife Jolene of New Market, IA, dear cousin Kelli Pedersen of Norwalk, IA, eight nieces, seven nephews, two aunts, one uncle, several cousins and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.